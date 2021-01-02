5 SUVs To Debut This Month – Tata Gravitas To Jeep Compass Facelift

Toyota, Tata, Morris Garages (MG), and Jeep are planning to begin 2021 with a bang, debuting new SUVs for the Indian market

SUVs have been gaining a lot of popularity in India lately, and a few carmakers (namely Tata, Toyota, MG, and Jeep) are planning to begin this year by launching new ones in our market. The anticipation for these upcoming SUVs is quite high among buyers and fans alike.

Here, we have listed the five upcoming SUVs that are scheduled to launch in India during this month, i.e., in January 2021.

1. Jeep Compass Facelift

Jeep India only has a single regular-production vehicle in its lineup – the Compass – and it has remained unchanged since its launch in 2017. The manufacturer recently unveiled a facelift version of the SUV internationally, and the updated model will make its debut in India on 7th January 2021. It will get revised interior and exterior styling, but the engines will be the same as the outgoing model – 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel.

2. Tata Gravitas

Tata Motors has been road-testing the Gravitas for a long time now. After numerous delays, the SUV is finally slated to debut on 26th January 2021 (on 72th Republic Day of India). The Harrier is expected to be available in both 6- and 7-seater variants, with a single powerplant option – 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine. We expect a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine to join the range later.

3. MG Hector Facelift & Hector Plus 7-Seater

MG Hector was launched in India back in June 2019, and in July 2020, the manufacturer introduced a 3-row (6-seater) version of it, christened the Hector Plus. Now, Morris Garage has decided to launch Hector facelift along with a 7-seater version of the Hector Plus, slated to arrive later this month. It is expected to sport the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill (with and without mild-hybrid assistance) and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine.

4. & 5. Toyota Fortuner & Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner is the most popular premium ladder-frame SUV in India, and it’s set to receive a facelift on 6th January 2021. The updated model also gets a new ‘Legender’ variant, which features different styling compared to the regular variant. The new Fortuner will get a more powerful version of the current 2.8L diesel mill, but the 2.7L petrol engine will remain unaltered.