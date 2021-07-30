5 SUVs, 4 Hatchbacks & Sedans Launching By Diwali 2021 – Here’s The list

This Diwali is all set to bring a bunch of new cars to our market, and here’s a list that talks about all of them

In the Indian calendar, Diwali is an auspicious day. The Indian audience considers it as a perfect day to get home a new set of wheels. Not just that, Diwali has its own season as the celebrations last for many days. Generally referred to as ‘Festive Season’, this period of the calendar also marks a boom in the overall economy of the country. And for all of these reasons, carmakers consider launching their new products right around the festive season.

Even this year as well, there is a slew of new cars waiting to go on sale in the country. A total of 9 new models are likely to reach the showroom floors by Diwali 2021. The list includes SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans too. But what all new cars are exactly launching this Diwali? Here’s a list to let you folks know about them all.

1. Volkswagen Taigun

The first product on this list is also the most important for Volkswagen’s Indian subsidiary. The Deutsche brand is betting big on the Taigun, as it will be the smallest SUV ever from the carmaker in India. The Taigun shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the recently-launched Skoda Kushaq. It will even boast of a similar road presence as its mechanical siblings. Two engine options will be on offer – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. Expect the prices to start from around Rs. 10.00 lakh.

2. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

The Mahindra Bolero Neo has recently arrived in the market. In our books, it is a worthy replacement to the TUV300. Now, Mahindra is ready to perform the same cosmetic surgery on the TUV300 Plus. It is likely to be rechristened as Bolero Neo Plus. It will be an interesting watch if the Bolero Neo retains the MLD in its Plus (longer) iteration.

3. Tata HBX

Tata HBX is expected to hit the showroom floors this Diwali. The micro-SUV was showcased to the masses in a near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo. The styling of the HBX looked spot on, and expect it to come with a long list of features. What powers the HBX remains a surprise as Tata Motors has two iterations of its 1.2L motor. Prices are likely to start from Rs. 5.00 lakh

4. Skoda Kodiaq Facelift

Skoda is on a roll these days. The carmaker is targeting big numbers in India. Also, it would soon be introducing its biggest SUV – Kodiaq, in a facelifted avatar, in the Indian market. The test mules have been already spotted, confirming the Kodiaq facelift’s arrival. Along with cosmetic updates, it will come with a longer feature list. Once launched, it will continue to rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

5. Ford EcoSport Facelift

The Ford EcoSport kickstarted the compact-SUV space in the country. It is almost a decade old now and needs a thorough refresh. However, the carmaker is being reluctant about thinking in the same manner. But the EcoSport would soon be getting another facelift and is likely to hit the showroom floors with a new face by this Diwali. The prototypes of the facelifted model have been spotted on the test, and we can tell that there’s not a lot that’s going to change on the EcoSport.

6. Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai is also planning to launch a performance-centric iteration of the i20. It will feature sportier bodywork, including new bumpers, side skirts, and spoiler. The alloy wheel design is likely to be changed as well. Powering the i20 N will be the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor with 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak power and torque outputs. The gearbox options might include a 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT. Hyundai will charge a premium for the i20 N over its standard counterpart.

7. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Completing this list without a Maruti Suzuki car is literally impossible. The new model coming from Maruti Suzuki this Diwali is the new-gen Celerio. It will be based on the Heartect platform and will come with the trusted 1.0L 3-pot petrol motor. The bigger 1.2L engine might also be a part of the package. Expect the prices to begin from Rs. 4.5 lakh.

8. New-gen Skoda Rapid

The big man from Skoda – Zac Hollis, himself has confirmed the arrival of the Skoda Rapid replacement. Earlier, the brand was keen on introducing Rapid with a factory-fitted CNG kit, but now an all-new Rapid is on its way to the Indian market. It will borrow the 1.0L TSI motor from the outgoing model. It is likely to be retailed from Rs. 9.00 lakh, unless Skoda plans to launch a Rider edition.

9. Toyota Belta

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have partnered to sell badge-engineered cars in the Indian market. Toyota Belta will be another product of this deed. The Belta will be a repurposed version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz with a Toyota badge. Like the Urban Cruiser and the Glanza, it will be a more premium offering than its donor car. Also, expect the Belta to come with an increased warranty period than the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. However, it may also boast of a higher starting price than the Ciaz.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom only.