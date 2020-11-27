5-Star Global NCAP Rated Cars For Under Rs. 10 Lakh

Check out our list of the top three safest vehicles manufactured in India, with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating

Under the #SaferCarsforIndia initiative, International car safety watchdog Global NCAP has been crash testing Indian vehicles to judge their safety factor. With this initiative, GNCAP is trying to spread awareness about vehicular safety in India. Till now, only three cars have managed to score a full 5-star safety rating (for adult occupants), while there are a lot of cars with bad safety ratings.

Here, we have listed the only three vehicles which have managed to score a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests.

1. Mahindra XUV300

Starting Price: Rs. 7.94 lakh (Ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Mahindra XUV300 is the safest vehicle manufactured in India currently, with a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating. The little Mahindra crossover is also the only vehicle in its segment to offer seven airbags (including a driver’s side knee airbag), but only on the top trim. On all other trim levels, you get dual front airbags. The vehicle is also available with disc brakes on all four wheels, heated ORVMs, front and rear fog lamps, etc.

The XUV300 is available with two different engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor (110 PS and 200 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill (115 PS and 300 Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission is available as standard, while the diesel version also gets the option for a 6-speed AMT.

2. Tata Altroz

Starting Price: Rs. 5.55 lakh (Ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Tata Altroz is the only hatchback in India to score a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, for adult occupants. For child occupants, the vehicle received a 3-star safety rating. The Altroz gets dual airbags across the range, along with plenty of premium features as well, like semi-digital instrument (with TFT multi-colour display), etc.

The powertrain options of the Altroz consist of a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, petrol engine (86 PS and 113 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine (90 PS and 200 Nm). Both the engines come paired to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

3. Tata Nexon

Starting Price: Rs. 6.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Tata Nexon was the one that started it all; it was the first made-in-India vehicle to obtain a 5-star GNCAP safety rating for adult passengers, along with a 3-star safety rating for child passengers. Like the Altroz, the Nexon only gets dual front airbags across the range. It is also the only Tata vehicle to offer connected car tech (iRA).

The Nexon is available with two engine options as well. The first one is a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill, which can generate 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit, with 110 PS and 260 Nm on tap. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT, available on both the powerplants.