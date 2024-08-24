5 Soon Launching SUVs To Wait For This Festive Season

Here we have brought you a rundown of the 5 new SUV launches that are set to happen within the next two to three months in India

To utilise the festive season furore, major car manufacturers including Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Kia are gearing up to launch new SUVs across various segments. Here is a rundown of what is in store:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is set to launch the facelifted Alcazar on September 9, with images already revealed. The updated three-row SUV draws significant inspiration from the latest Creta and will be equipped with Level 2 ADAS and over 70 connected features. It will stay put with the 1.5L diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engines, available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

2. Tata Curvv:

The ICE Tata Curvv is set to launch on September 3 in India, featuring three engine options: a 1.2L Revotron petrol, a 1.2L GDI petrol, and a 1.5L diesel. It will closely mimic the features list of the recently launched Curvv EV, though its exterior design will differ slightly. Upon its release, the Curvv will directly compete with the Citroen Basalt and other midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate.

3. Kia EV9:

The fourth generation Carnival and EV9 are set to be launched in India on October 3, 2024. Both models are expected to be initially imported via the CBU route. The seven-seater EV9 flagship electric SUV boasts a maximum WLTP-rated range of more than 541 km and it will be packed with features on the inside.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The electric variant of the XUV 3XO compact SUV is anticipated to launch before the end of this calendar year. Slotted below the XUV 400, it will directly compete with the Tata Punch EV and is expected to feature the smaller battery pack found in the XUV 400 with a claimed driving range of up to 400 km on a single charge. The design elements will be largely shared with its ICE sibling.

5. Tata Nexon CNG:

The CNG version of the Tata Nexon was showcased via concept form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year and it gained plenty of attention. The production model will go on sale in the coming weeks, capitalising on the twin-cylinder technology found in other Tata models. It is expected to be sold in multiple trim levels.