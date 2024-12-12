5 Soon-Launching New Off-Road Bikes You Should Wait For

Here we have explained about the five soon-arriving off-road bikes (advs, scramblers and an enduro) that will be launched in the coming months in India

The off-road motorcycle segment will witness the arrival of a number of new models over the next two years. Here we have brought you a rundown of the upcoming offerings from Royal Enfield, Triumph, Hero MotoCorp and KTM that will be introduced in the coming months.

1. Royal Enfield Scram 440:

The Scram 400 will replace the Scram 411 upon its arrival in early 2025. Unveiled at the MotoVerse festival in Goa, the Scram 440 boasts an updated engine with an increased bore enabling more power and torque than the one found in the outgoing model. In addition, many other changes have also been made but in terms of design, no major revisions are implemented.

2. Triumph Scrambler 4T:

Triumph Motorcycles India recently introduced the more affordable variant of the Speed 400, dubbed the Speed T4 and in a similar fashion, the Scrambler 400X based T4 is expected to be launched in the coming months. It will be positioned below the 400X and will lack some features found in the 400X to be priced more competitively.

3. Hero Xpulse 210:

At the EICMA 2024 show in November in Milan, Hero MotoCorp revealed four new motorcycles. The second generation Xpulse 210 grabbed the limelight as it will act as a replacement for the highly popular Xpulse 200.

However, it will be slightly expensive as it features the same liquid-cooled engine found in the Karizma XMR along with the inclusion of new equipment. Expect the Xpulse 210 to launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo next month.

4&5. New KTM 390 Adventure & 390 Enduro R:

The bookings for the all-new KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R have commenced online locally and the duo made their domestic premiere at the IBW in Goa. In comparison to the outgoing model, the new generation KTM 390 Adventure gains a slew of styling and mechanical revisions while the Enduro R is a more hardcore off-road based machine with notable changes.