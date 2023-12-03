5 Soon-Launching New Cars To Drool Over – Maruti To Tata

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia will introduce new models in early 2024 in India and here we have covered all the important details

Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia are planning to bring in new models in early 2024 and here we have brought you all the key details:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The heavily updated Hyundai Creta is heading to showrooms in early 2024 and it will come with a host of revisions inside and out in an aim to stretch its lead at the top of the midsize SUV sales charts. The front fascia and rear end will be thoroughly redesigned while the interior will gain notable updates including Level 2 ADAS. A new 1.5L turbo petrol mill will also join the lineup.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The Kia Sonet facelift will be unveiled on December 14 ahead of its market launch in the coming months and it will stick by the latest Opposites United design philosophy with notable revisions inside and out. Besides a restyled exterior, the cabin will get a new touchscreen and controls, a more premium surface finish, ADAS, six airbags as standard and much more.

3. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

M&M is planning to introduce at least five all-new SUVs in 2024 including the facelifted XUV300 and five-door Thar. We expect the updated XUV300 and the XUV400 to arrive in early 2024 in quick succession. The former will get cosmetic changes taking inspiration from the XUV700 and the interior will be brand new as well with the presence of a larger touchscreen and new instrument cluster. However, the existing powertrains will stay put.

4. Tata Curvv:

The electrified version of the Tata Curvv will arrive first in H1 2024 followed by the ICE model. The former will have a claimed range of over 500 km while the latter will be positioned to compete directly with midsize SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and others.

5. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads, the new-gen Swift, based on the Swift concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, will likely be launched in early 2024. It will gain evolutionary exterior updates and a more upmarket interior. The key update will be the new 1.2L Z series mild-hybrid petrol engine replacing the K series unit.