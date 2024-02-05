5+ Soon Launching New Cars In India – New Swift To Curvv

The first half of 2024 is packed with some exciting car launches including automatic Tiago and Tigor CNG, Creta N-Line, Curvv and more

In order to stay on the top of the roster, car manufacturers in India are always on their toes to launch new cars. In line with this, a slew of new models are in the pipeline, scheduled for a debut in the coming months. So, if you are in the market to buy a new car, these upcoming models could fit your bill.

1. Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT

Tata Motors will soon launch the Tiago and Tigor CNG with the AMT gearbox. The bookings for the CNG automatic duo are already open for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. This will be the first time for a CNG-powered car to get an automatic gearbox in the Indian market. Available in XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG and XZA NRG CNG trims for Tiago and XZA and XZA+ CNG for the Tigor, the duo will draw power from the familiar 1.2 petrol engine mated to a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Scheduled for a launch this month, the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will sport an updated design and a host of new feature additions. Spied multiple times on Indian roads during test runs, its new design will be inspired by the brand’s upcoming BE series of SUVs.

Inside the cabin, it will get a new free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment system and a similarly sized driver’s display, the same unit that debuted in the recently updated XUV400 EV Pro Range models. Mechanically, the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will continue with the current crop of engine options including the 1.5-litre turbo diesel, 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.2-litre tGDi petrol unit.

3. Hyundai Creta N-Line

After the launch of the Creta Facelift in the Indian market, rumours regarding the Creta N-Line started doing rounds on social media. Further adding fuel to the fire, the sporty SUV was also spied during a TVC shoot, thereby confirming its launch which is expected in the coming weeks.

It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and it could also get a 6-speed manual option. The leaked design patent highlighted the distinctive front fascia of the upcoming Creta N-line along with a new set of alloy wheels which will likely be 18-inch units. In addition to this, expect minor tweaks to the suspension and steering setup along with a dual-tip exhaust for an enhanced note to be a part of the package.

4. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

With the production expected to start this month, the new-gen Swift will be the next big launch from Maruti Suzuki in India. Expected to launch around April 2024, the updated hatchback will get a new design inside out along with some new feature additions. Under the hood, the hatchback will use a new 1.2 litre three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine and it will likely be paired to a mild-hybrid system for improved fuel efficiency. The test mule of the next-gen Swift was recently spied testing around Gurugram.

5. Tata Curvv

The final production version of the upcoming Tata Curvv was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Expected to debut around mid-2024, its EV guise will be followed by the launch of the conventionally powered Curvv. While the interiors are under wraps, we got a good glimpse of its exterior design which includes a familiar front fascia, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sloping roofline. It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from the Nexon along with the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine.

6. Toyota Taisor

Toyota Taisor, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based coupe SUV will likely debut in the first half of 2024. Talking about the similarities, the underpinning and powertrain will be shared with the Fronx. The Toyota Taisor will be powered by the familiar 1.2 litre K12C engine available with petrol and CNG fuel options along with the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor. In terms of design, there will be subtle changes to the bumpers, front grille and alloy wheels. The interiors and equipment set will remain the same, minus some minor changes to the upholstery.