5 Soon Launching Cars You Shouldn’t Miss – Maruti To Kia

Over the next few months, we will see plenty of action in the SUV segment while an all-new EV will also be launched in the form of MG Comet

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch two all-new SUVs back to back in April and May while Kia’s much-awaited Seltos facelift is also expected to arrive in the coming months. In the luxury space, the new Lexus RX will step in and here we have covered all the key details about them:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Compact SUV coupe known as Fronx made its debut alongside the Jimny in January at the 2023 Auto Expo. The five-seater is based on the Baleno and it derives power from a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. It draws design cues from the Grand Vitara and the features list will be more or less similar to the Baleno.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The lifestyle off-roader, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, will be launched in India in May 2023 – a month following the launch of the Fronx. The five-door SUV has larger proportions than the global three-door model as it is more practical with a roomier cabin. The Jimny is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT with a standard 4WD system.

3. MG Comet:

The two-door MG Comet will target urban-based customers upon its arrival by the middle of this calendar year and is based on the Wuling Air EV sold in Indonesia. The tiny electric hatchback will be available with a 20-25 kWh battery with a claimed driving range of around 300 km and its starting price could be from Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Seltos is also expected to launch in mid-2023 and it has already been caught testing multiple times. It gains a redesigned front fascia and an updated rear end while the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm will be utilised. The interior will also feature new tech such as ADAS.

5. Lexus RX:

The soon-launching India-spec Lexus RX will be available with a 2.5L strong hybrid petrol engine and will have bigger dimensions. It is based on the latest design language followed by Lexus globally and gets a host of new features including a wireless charger and a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.