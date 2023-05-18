ADAS is slowly penetrating the Indian car market and all the major car manufacturers are aiming to offer this active safety feature in the upcoming models

ADAS, the acronym for Advanced Driver Assistance System is becoming an industry norm and we are seeing more new cars getting this active safety feature. MG Gloster was the first mass-market vehicle to offer this technology, followed by the Mahindra XUV700 which had the Level 2 ADAS. So, ADAS has become a stand-out feature and car manufacturers are introducing it in the upcoming offerings. Let’s have a look at the 5 soon launching cars that could get ADAS in India.

1. Honda Elevate

Honda Cars India will debut in the mid-size SUV segment in India with the Elevate. Ahead of its launch, the full feature list of the four-wheeler is out and we can confirm that it will get Level 2 ADAS. While the exact details are yet to be revealed, we expect the SUV to feature the familiar Honda Sensing technology which is currently available in the Honda City. The Elevate will break cover on 6th June, followed by its market launch in the coming months.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift

The spy images of the Kia Seltos facelift reveal that the mid-size SUV will get ADAS technology. If some media reports are to be believed, the four-wheeler will be launched around June-July 2023. For reference, the current iteration of the Seltos doesn’t offer the ADAS technology. Talking about its features, the ADAS will be at par with other vehicles in the segment.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift

Tata Motors is working on the Nexon Facelift for a very long time and it is expected to debut in the coming months. While we have spotted the test mules multiple times, the ADAS radar hasn’t been seen on the SUV yet. So, there are chances that Indian car maker could offer a camera-based ADAS system. If this is true, the Nexon Facelift will become the first compact SUV to come equipped with ADAS.

4. Maruti Suzuki Engage

Maruti Suzuki’s version of the Toyota Innova Hycross will be named Engage. The homegrown car maker has confirmed the arrival of the premium MPV in the coming months and once launched, it will be the most expensive offering from Maruti in India. As this will be based on the Innova Hycross, ADAS is bound to come in the premium MPV with the same set of features.

5. Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta is one of the most awaited launches in India and the latest reports suggest that the mid-size SUV will debut in the first quarter of 2024. Hyundai will most likely introduce Level 2 ADAS in the updated model and some of its features will be a straight lift-off from the latest Tucson sold in the country.