5 Soon Launching ALL-NEW SUVs – Maruti, Tata, Honda, Kia

Maruti Suzuki will launch Fronx compact SUV coupe and Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV in the coming months in India

Over the next few months, as many as five new SUVs are waiting to be launched in India in the compact and midsize SUV segments from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Kia and Honda. Here we bring you all the lowdown:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The compact SUV coupe’s prices will be announced next month or in April and it has a distinctive coupe-like roofline while drawing design inspiration from Grand Vitara and Baleno. It sits on the same Heartect platform as the Baleno and shares the 1.2L petrol engine and features list with it. On top of that, the Fronx will be sold with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine too.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The long awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its debut alongside the Fronx at the 2023 Auto Expo and it will go on sale in May 2023. The lifestyle off-road SUV has larger proportions than the global three-door model and it derives power from the 1.5L K15B four-pot petrol engine. It will be linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT driving all four wheels as standard.

3. Tata Harrier, Safari Dark Red Edition:

The Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Red editions are expected to be launched soon in India and they will be positioned at the top of their respective range. They get a host of new features including ADAS based driver assistive and safety tech, a 360-degree camera system, a new fully-digital instrument console, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

4. 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Seltos has long been in the rumour mill and ever since its global debut last year in Busan, the speculations surrounding its India debut only escalated. Recent reports indicate that the 2023 Kia Seltos will be launched by the middle of this year, although no official confirmation has been made yet. It gets a completely revised front fascia and the interior comes with new equipment too including ADAS.

5. Honda Midsize SUV:

The Honda midsize SUV will be revealed this summer in India ahead of its market launch in late 2023. It is underpinned by the modified platform found in the Amaze and will share a lot with the fifth generation City including the engine lineup – 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L e:HEV hybrid. It will boast a new electronic architecture and a design inspired by global Honda SUVs.