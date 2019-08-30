5 Scooters With Highest Sales in July 2019 – Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter & More

Here’s a list of the top 5 scooters sold in July 2019, including Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter and more

While the Indian automobile industry is going through a rough phase, not every vehicle and the company is facing the slump. Vehicles like two-wheelers and especially scooters are successfully sailing through this industry decline, partly because they are not that expensive to own and partly because there’s no technological innovation that people are waiting for.

As for the BS-VI technology, the scooters will easily get the update as it’s not difficult to implement the BS-VI in petrol as compared to diesel. In fact, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, largest two-wheeler maker in India has already revealed the BS-VI ready Activa in an event a couple of months ago. The sales numbers from July 2019 also collaborate the fact that the slowdown has hit the scooter segment the least.

As per the sales data, out of the top 5 scooters sold in July, only 2 had to suffer a negative growth, while the rest 3 registered growth. First up is the Honda Activa, India’s most sold scooter with a distant margin with 2,43,604 units sold in July 2019 as compared to 2,86,380 units in the same month previous year, registering a 15 percent decline in sales.

Model Units Sold In July 2019 Honda Activa 2,43,604 Tvs Jupiter 57, 731 Suzuki Access 51,498 Honda Dio 37,622 Tvs Ntorq 23,335

Data Source : AutoPunditz

As a distant second with one-fifth, the sales of the Honda Activa came to the TVS Jupiter selling 57,731 units in July 2019 as compared to 66,632 units sold in July 2018 recording a decline of 13 percent. Only these two scooters recorded a decline and rest posted a growth.

On the third spot is Suzuki Access with 51,498 units sold in July 2019, an incredible 41 percent jump in sales as compared to July 2018 when Suzuki sold 36,596 units of the scooter.

On the fourth spot is another Honda, the Dio scooter with 37,622 units sold as compared to 35,709 units last year, a 5 percent growth. The fifth spot was secured by another TVS, the Ntorq with 23,335 units sold as compared to 18,278 units last year, posting a good 28 percent growth.