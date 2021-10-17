5 Safest Made-In-India Cars – Tata Altroz To Mahindra Thar

Here, we have listed the top five passenger vehicles in the Indian market that have the highest safety ratings, as tested by Global NCAP

In India, vehicular safety used to be one of the most neglected criteria when buying a new car. Thankfully, things are changing for the better, and carmakers are now paying way more attention to the safety factor of their vehicles. Global NCAP has been crash-testing cars under its #safercarsforindia campaign, to check the safety factor of different cars available in the Indian market.

Here, we have listed five made-in-India cars that have the highest safety ratings, as per Global NCAP crash test results.

1. Tata Punch

Adult safety – 5 stars, Child safety – 5 stars

Ahead of the launch of Tata Punch, Global NCAP has published the safety report of the micro-SUV. The vehicle managed to score 16.45/17 in terms of adult safety, and 40.89/49 in terms of child safety, making it the safest made-in-India in the Indian market currently.

2. Mahindra XUV300

Adult safety – 5 stars, Child safety – 4 stars

Mahindra XUV300 also has an extremely impressive safety rating, with an adult safety score of 16.42/17 and a child safety score of 37.44/49. Mahindra’s compact SUV has loads of interior space on offer, but at the expense of boot space. Also, it is not as value-for-money as others in the segment, and its sales numbers are rather low compared to a few of its rivals.

3. Tata Altroz

Adult safety – 5 stars, Child safety – 3 stars

Tata Altroz is the safest hatchback one can buy in India right now. It has an adult safety score of 16.13/17 and a child safety score of 29/49. It is quite a practical vehicle as well, offering plenty of features, brilliant interior space, frugal engine options, etc., all at a competitive price tag.

4. Tata Nexon

Adult safety – 5 stars, Child safety – 3 stars

Tata Nexon has an adult safety score of 16.06/17 and a child safety score of 25/49. Tata’s compact SUV was the first made-in-India car to score a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests, back in 2018, which was quite an achievement! The Nexon became the trendsetter for all Tata cars to follow, all of which have passenger safety high on their priority list.

5. Mahindra Thar

Adult safety – 4 stars, Child safety – 4 stars

The second-generation Mahindra Thar is the safest ladder-frame SUV ever tested by Global NCAP, with an adult safety score of 12.52/17 and a child safety score of 41.11/49. Also, the Thar is an extremely popular vehicle in India, with demand so strong that the waiting period for it extends up to a year!