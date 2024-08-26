5 Reasons Why New TVS Jupiter Is Better Than Honda Activa

The new TVS Jupiter 110, starting at Rs 73,700, excels over the Honda Activa with a powerful engine, advanced features, larger dimensions, competitive pricing, and appealing colours

TVS Motor Company launched the new-gen Jupiter in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom) a few days ago. The new TVS Jupiter has intensified the competition in the 110 cc scooter segment. Let’s check out the five reasons why the new Jupiter is better than the Honda Activa.

1. New 113.3 cc engine with CVT

The new TVS Jupiter 110 stands out with its 113.3 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, delivering 5.9 kW of power and 9.8 Nm of torque. This engine, featuring fuel injection technology and CVT, enables a top speed of 82 km/h. In comparison, the Honda Activa has a 109.51 cc four-stroke SI engine producing 5.77 kW of power and 8.90 Nm of torque. This makes the Jupiter more powerful and efficient than the Activa.

2. Segment-first Features

The new TVS Jupiter 110 boasts numerous advanced features, including segment-first innovations, such as a 220 mm disc brake at the front and a 130 mm rear drum brake. Additionally, the 2024 TVS Jupiter now comes equipped with infinity LED headlamps and a semi-digital instrument cluster, which offers turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, a “Find My Vehicle” function, voice assist, average fuel economy and distance-to-empty indicator. On the contrary, the Honda Activa 110 comes with an engine start/stop switch, telescopic suspension, silent start function and an analogue speedometer, among others.

3. Bigger than Activa

The new TVS Jupiter 110 measures 1848 mm in length, 665 mm in width, and 1158 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1275 mm and a seat length of 756 mm. Its total weight, including fuel, is 105 kg. In comparison, the Honda Activa 110 is slightly shorter at 1833 mm in length, wider at 697 mm, and has a height of 1156 mm. Its wheelbase is 1260 mm, ground clearance is 162 mm, and seat length is 692 mm, with a total weight of 106 kg.

4. Competitive Pricing

The new TVS Jupiter 110 is priced competitively with its base variant starting at Rs 73,700 and going up to Rs 87,250 (both prices are ex-showroom). In contrast, the Honda Activa’s ex-showroom prices start at Rs 76,684 for the STD variant and Rs 79,184 for the DLX variant, making the Jupiter a more cost-effective choice.

5. New Six Colour Options

TVS introduced the Jupiter 110 in a variety of new colour options, including Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. Similarly, the Honda Activa 6G is also offered in six colour schemes, such as Pearl Siren Blue, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, and Black. However, the new Jupiter 110 offers a more diverse and appealing selection of colours.