5 Popular SUVs Getting Electric Variants This Year In India

Here we have explained about the respective electric variants of five popular ICE SUVs in India that are launching in 2024

Brands such as Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Citroen are expected to launch new electric SUVs derived from their popular IC-engined siblings in 2024 and here we have brought you all the key information:

1. Hyundai Creta EV:

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to launch in late 2024 in India and it will more likely use a 45 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack sourced from LG Chem while the electric motor driving the front wheels could be borrowed from the entry-level Kona Electric. It will more likely get notable exterior and interior updates to differentiate itself from the soon-launching IC-engined Creta facelift.

2. Tata Punch EV:

The Punch EV is believed to launch in the early stages of this new year and it will be slotted below the Nexon EV in the brand’s domestic lineup. It will likely be equipped with two battery options and expect the price range to start from Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-spec variants could have a claimed driving range of around 400 km on a single charge.

3. Citroen eC3 Aircross:

The electric version of the recently launched C3 Aircross midsize SUV will hit the domestic market later this year. In a similar fashion to the eC3 compact electric hatchback, it could sit on the modified CMP platform and thus economies of scale could be achieved. However, it will use a larger battery pack and a more powerful electric motor. Judging by Citroen’s positioning strategies, it could be competitively priced as well.

4. Tata Harrier EV:

Following the launch of the Punch EV and Curvv EV, Tata Motors is expected to launch the electric version of the Harrier towards the end of 2024. It will be heavily inspired by the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and will feature a dual electric motor setup (one driving each axle) and a claimed range of well over 500 km.

5. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

Reports indicate that Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the electric version of the XUV300 compact SUV to take on the entry-level variants of the Tata Nexon EV by the middle of 2024. It will use a smaller battery pack compared to the 4.3-metre-long XUV400 while the interior and exterior will be heavily inspired by the upcoming XUV300 ICE facelift.