5 New Two-Wheelers To Be Launched In India This Month

Five two-wheelers are set to be launched in the country this month, and here is a brief about the upcoming offerings

The month of April 2021 is certainly a great month to be an auto enthusiast since a host of new two-wheelers are set to be launched in the country this month across different segments. At least 5 motorcycles have been confirmed for a launch in April 2021, as well as a new brand new maxi scooter.

We have put together a list of the 5 two-wheelers that are set to be launched in the Indian market this month, take a look at the list below –

1. Aprilia SXR 125

Aprilia SXR 125 is basically the 125 cc version of the SXR 160 maxi scooter that was launched in the country last year. The SXR 125 features a similar design as its elder sibling, and has been equipped with features like wrap-around LED headlights, LED taillight, a digital instrument cluster as well as Bluetooth for smartphone connectivity (optional).

The scooter also gets an adjustable rear suspension and a disc brake upfront. Powering the Aprilia SXR 125 will be a 124.45 cc engine that that makes 9 hp of max power and 9 Nm of peak torque. The bookings for the scooter have already commenced for a token amount of Rs 5,000 and the maxi scooter’s prices will be revealed soon.

2. 2021 TVS Apache RR 310

The Apace RR 310 is TVS’ flagship motorcycle in the Indian market, and the company is now set to launch an updated version of the sports bike. We expect 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 to receive few visual enhancements along with tweaks to the suspension and electronics. Prices for the 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 will likely be announced later this month.

No changes are expected to be made to the motorcycle’s motor. That said, the Apache RR 310 makes use of a 312.3 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 33.5 hp power and 27 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, and comes with a slipper-clutch.

3. 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa

While there is no specific date yet, Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed that the new-gen Hayabusa will be launched in the Indian market this month. The updated motorcycle gets an updated design, new features and a re-worked engine. THe Hayabusa’s in-line four-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC motor produces 190 PS of maximum power at 9,700 rpm and 155 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter as standard.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a new six-axis IMU, ten levels of traction control, ten levels of anti-wheelie control, three levels of engine brake control, three power modes, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS and hill hold control. Apart from that, the new Hayabusa also gets a new LED headlamp and a new TFT display in the instrument cluster that sits between the analogue dials. The digital display helps the rider to navigate through the electronics options on offer.

4. New-gen KTM RC 390

KTM is currently working on introducing a new-gen version for a range of its bikes, including the RC 125, RC 200, as well as RC 390. Test mules of the RC 390 have been spied on test a range of times in the past couple of months, and a launch is all set to take place this month itself.

As per the prototypes, the next-gen KTM RC 390 will feature a completely redesigned front end. The dual projector headlamps seen on the current-gen model will be replaced by a single LED unit. The front fairing will also likely be revised along with the shape of the fuel tank and the riding ergonomics. No changes are expected to be made to the 373 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine rated at 43 hp/37 Nm.

5. Ducati Diavel & XDiavel

Ducati unveiled the 2021 XDiavel range of motorcycle in November last year. The updated model line-up received a couple of new variants along with a few mechanical and feature updates. The updated 2021 Diavel and XDiavel are now headed to the Indian market, confirmed the two-wheeler manufacturer.

Ducati’s power cruiser XDiavel and its sporty version Diavel are expected to be priced in India at around Rs 19 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The motorcycles are expected to be equipped with a 1262 cc engine with 158 hp of power and 127 Nm of torque.