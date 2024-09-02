5 New Two-Wheelers Launching In September In India – Hero To Bajaj

September will see exciting new two-wheelers launching in India such as the new Jawa 42, updated Hero Destini 125, Bajaj’s first ethanol bike, and BMW’s F900 GS and F900 GS Adventure

With the first half of the year behind us and manufacturers showcasing new and updated models, September promises more excitement. Leading two-wheeler brands like Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and Jawa Motorcycles are set to launch new models. Here’s a look at five new two-wheelers making their debut in the Indian market this September. Check them out!

1. New Jawa 42

Jawa Motorcycles is all set to launch its new Jawa 42 on September 3, 2024 in India. The company recently released a teaser of the motorcycle and it seems to have some major upgrades and new body style. In terms of pricing, the new Jawa 42 is expected to be priced from Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom.

2. Updated Hero Destini 125

Hero MotoCorp recently teased its updated Destini 125 and is all set to launch this scooter on September 7, 2024. The refreshed model is expected to feature a new body style, additional colour options, updated underpinnings, and enhanced features. It will likely offer increased storage capacity and improved fuel economy.

Also Read: Updated 2024 Hero Destini 125 Leaked, Launch Soon

At its heart, the updated Destini 125 will likely get a 124.6cc engine, churning out a peak power of 9 bhp and a max torque of 10.4 Nm. The engine will likely be mated with a CVT automatic. Moreover, the scooter will retain the front telescopic forks and a rear mono-shock unit.

3. Bajaj Ethanol Bike

Bajaj Auto will introduce its first ethanol-powered bike this month. While specific details are still under wraps, significant engine modifications are expected. More information will be available closer to the launch.

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India At Rs. 72.90 Lakh

4&5. BMW F900 GS and F900 GS Adventure

This month, BMW Motorrad will launch the F900 GS and F900 GS Adventure in India, with bookings already open and the official launch expected in early September. These new models will replace the F850 GS and F850 GS Adventure, featuring updated bodywork and engines. The F900 GS will showcase a sleek design with minimal bodywork, while the F900 GS Adventure will emphasize touring, boasting a robust body, off-road tires, a 23-liter fuel tank, and enhanced suspension. The starting price for these adventure bikes is expected to start from Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).