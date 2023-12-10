5 New Tata Cars We’re Waiting For In 2024 – Curvv To Altroz Racer

2024 holds the promise of an exciting year for automotive enthusiasts, with the arrival of Tata Curvv, Punch.ev, Harrier petrol, and Altroz Racer

As the automotive industry gears up for the arrival of the next year, Tata Motors is preparing to make waves, with a lineup that combines innovation, design, and performance. From electric SUVs to turbocharged petrol hatchbacks, Tata is poised to redefine the driving experience for Indian car owners.

Let’s delve into the anticipation surrounding five eagerly awaited Tata cars in the coming year, i.e., in 2024:

1. Tata Curvv.ev

The Tata Curvv.ev is set to go on sale in India early next year, with an all-electric powertrain. Drawing inspiration from the radical concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023, the production version promises to retain the coupe-like sloping roofline and futuristic features. The EV variant is expected to deliver a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge, which is utterly impressive and practical.

2. Tata Curvv (ICE)

Scheduled for a second-half launch in 2024, the ICE version of the Tata Curvv is expected to feature a new 1.5L turbo-petrol engine. A 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powertrain option could also be available. Positioned to compete against midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the ICE Curvv aims to balance performance and efficiency, expanding Tata’s footprint in the highly competitive segment.

3. Tata Punch.ev

The Tata Punch.ev is poised for a 2024 launch, and it will be a formidable competitor to the Citroen eC3. With an anticipated driving range of up to 500 km, the Punch EV promises to offer a brilliant electric driving experience. Upgrades include a larger infotainment screen, 360-camera functionality, and a few EV-specific aesthetic changes, which will help distinguish it from the ICE version.

4. Tata Harrier Petrol

Tata Harrier range is set for a significant expansion with the introduction of a 1.5-litre TGDI four-cylinder petrol engine. Unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, this motor is expected to produce 168 bhp and 280 Nm, offering enthusiasts a powerful punch. The Harrier petrol will cater to those seeking a refined and powerful SUV experience at a not-so-high price.

5. Tata Altroz Racer

For enthusiasts craving a sporty hatchback, the forthcoming Tata Altroz Racer is a beacon of hope! Also showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, this performance-focused Altroz boasts Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating 120 bhp, coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. The Altroz Racer aims to pair the capable chassis with better performance while offering distinct features over the regular Alttroz, like a sunroof, blacked-out bonnet and roof, etc.