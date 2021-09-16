5 New SUVs Launching In Next 30 Days – Tata Punch To VW Taigun

Check out our list of five upcoming SUVs in India, which are either scheduled to or speculated to launch in the coming days

In the Indian car market, the popularity of SUVs continues to grow strong every passing day. As such, a lot of carmakers are planning to add some to their respective line-ups. Interestingly, things seem to be extremely diverse, with these upcoming SUVs consisting of subcompact models (micro-SUVs), midsize premium offerings, and even rugged off-roaders.

Here, we have listed the top five SUVs that will go on sale in the Indian car market very, very soon!

1. Tata Punch

Tata Motors will launch the Punch micro-SUV in India in the coming days, and unofficial bookings have already commenced. Tata Punch is expected to be available with a 1.2L petrol motor (86 PS/113 Nm), while a 1.2L turbo-petrol mill (110 PS/140 Nm) could be offered as an option. A 5-speed MT will be offered as standard, and automatic gearbox choices could be offered as well.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is all set to launch its new midsize SUV, the Taigun, in the Indian market on September 23. The vehicle will go on sale with two engine options – a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm). A 5-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard and automatic gearbox options will include a 6-speed AT on the smaller engine and a 7-speed DSG on the larger one.

3. Force Gurkha

Force Motors has finally unveiled the 2021 Gurkha ahead of its launch next month. The SUV is powered by a 2.6-litre turbo-diesel motor, mated to a 5-speed MT and an AWD system. A low-ratio transfer case and manual locking differentials (front and rear axle) are available as well, to ensure that the SUV has brilliant off-road capabilities.

4. MG Astor

MG Motor India will launch a new midsize SUV, named Astor, in India next month, MG Astor will be the most technologically advanced SUV in its class, with features like AI-powered digital assistant and ADAS on offer. There will be two engine options available here. The first one is a 1.5L NA petrol unit (110 PS/144 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The second one is a 1.3L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/220 Nm), mated to a 6-speed AT.

5. Mahindra XUV700

The highly anticipated Mahindra XUV700 is expected to go on sale in the Indian market next month. The SUV will be available in 5- and 7-seat configurations, and will have a lot of advanced features on offer, like AdrenoX connect AI tech, built-in Alexa support, ADAS, etc. Engine options will consist of a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit, and transmission choices will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.