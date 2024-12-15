5+ New SUVs Launching In 2025 That Are Already Spied Testing

Here’s a preview of 7 upcoming SUVs slated for a 2025 launch that are already spotted undergoing testing from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, etc

This article highlights 7 upcoming SUVs set to launch in 2025, already seen during testing. Prominent brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, MG and Renault are gearing up to introduce these models. Keep an eye out for more details as their official debuts approach.

1. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai plans to launch the electrified Creta in January 2025, offering an expected driving range of over 450 km per charge. This five-seater SUV is built on a modified version of the K2 platform used in the regular Creta. While it shares many features with its IC-powered counterpart, the EV variant will sport unique design elements specific to electric models.

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

Scheduled for an early 2025 debut, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will compete directly with the Hyundai Creta EV. Recently unveiled in Milan, the electric SUV will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant for both domestic and international markets. It will come with two battery pack options.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs In 2025-26 – 3 Hybrid & 1 Electric

3. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Motors is set to launch the Harrier EV in the final quarter of this fiscal year. The electric SUV will be available with both single and dual-motor configurations. A near-production version was displayed earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, hinting at a potential driving range of over 500 km per charge.

4. MG Gloster Facelift:

MG is preparing to launch a mid-cycle refresh for the Gloster early next year. The updated SUV will feature revised styling and interior enhancements, though significant mechanical upgrades are not expected.

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs Next Year In India – Key Info

5. New Renault Duster:

Renault is set to reintroduce the Duster nameplate in India during the second half of next year. The SUV will be built on the highly localized CMF-B platform, derived from its latest global version. Powertrain options will include turbocharged petrol engines and it will come with features like a large touchscreen, digital cluster, ADAS, etc.

6. New Skoda Kodiaq:

The second generation Skoda Kodiaq is all geared up to launch in 2025 in India with a host of revisions inside and out. It will be slightly larger in proportions while the cabin will feature new features and technologies. It will continue to be equipped with a turbo petrol engine.

7. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The XUV 3XO EV is also expected to launch sometime next year in India and it will take on Tata Punch EV directly. It will be positioned below the XUV400 and the driving range could be over 400 km.