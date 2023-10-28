5 New SUVs Coming Over The Next 6 Months – Hyundai To Toyota

In the list of new SUVs over the next six months, we have explained about Hyundai Creta facelift, Kia Seltos facelift, Tata Curvv EV and others

Here we have explained about the five all-new SUVs that are launching in India over the next six months as manufacturers will tussle for the spotlight mainly in the compact and midsize SUV segments.

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will hit showrooms early next year and it will get a redesigned exterior and interior. The second generation Creta has been on sale since early 2020 and it has not been through any significant updates. The facelift will spice it up with an exterior based on Hyundai’s latest design philosophy and the interior will get features such as Level 2 ADAS. A new 1.5L turbo petrol mill will join the lineup as well.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The heavily revised Kia Sonet will be introduced in early 2024 and it will also gain a number of revisions inside and out. It will boast significant changes to bring a refreshed vibe and the interior will receive new features and technologies but the existing powertrain lineup will continue.

3. Tata Curvv EV:

The Tata Curvv will be made available in electric and ICE guises. The former will arrive first and it will be equipped with a large battery pack, capable of a driving range of over 500 km. It will adopt the same styling language as its concept in a slightly toned-down manner. The IC-engined Curvv will feature a new DI petrol engine.

4. Tata Punch EV:

The electrified Tata Punch will go on sale in the coming months and it will become the first Tata EV to feature a charging port above the front fender. It will also get design changes to differentiate itself from its ICE sibling. Expect it to be offered in two battery packs with a claimed range of over 350 km. The interior will borrow many features from the latest Nexon EV.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The Urban Cruiser Taisor will be launched in the early parts of 2024 and it will be the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The five-seater compact SUV coupe will be positioned above the Glanza premium hatchback and will be offered with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with MT and AT choices.