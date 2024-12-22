5 New Standout Cars To Look Forward To In 2025 – Maruti To Kia

2025 will be a year of mega launches across popular car segments. After checking out these highly anticipated upcoming models, you would certainly want to hold off on your new purchase for a few months

It’s past mid-December and irresistible year-end deals have started pouring in. From INR 3 lakh off on the Mahindra Thar in the mainstream segment to INR 18 lakh discount on the Skoda Superb in the premium segment, attractive deals galore as the year comes to a close. However, many new cars are set to arrive in showrooms in the coming months, and five of them are worth the wait:

1. Mahindra BE6

Initially launched as the Mahindra BE 6e, the Mahindra BE6 is a dedicated EV based on a skateboard platform with a radically sporty exterior and a high-tech interior. With its impressive space efficiency, a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of as low as 6.7 seconds, a 20-80% charging time of as low as 20 minutes, and an incredible range of up to 682 km, it is a true all-rounder. Priced from INR 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the BE6 will go on sale at the end of February 2025 or the beginning of March 2025.

2. Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV will be the electric variant of the latest Creta. It will feature a more aerodynamic exterior and a classier interior and employ a front-mounted electric motor producing approximately 138 hp and 255 Nm of torque, likely powered by a 45 kWh LFP battery pack. Hyundai plans to unveil the Creta EV at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and could launch it at the same event.

3. Maruti e Vitara

The Maruti e Vitara, a direct rival of the Hyundai Creta EV, will also be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With its tall and upright front, strong shoulders, high ground clearance, and 19-inch alloy wheels, it has an authentic SUV character that is much-loved by Indian customers. A high-tech and space-focused interior with features like a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a fixed sunroof makes it even more appealing.

Maruti Suzuki will manufacture the e Vitara in FWD and AWD drivetrain layouts, with up to 183 hp and up to 300 Nm of torque. The company will use 49 kWh and 61 kWh LFP battery packs in the EV. While it is yet to disclose the specifications for India, it has indicated that this model could deliver a range of up to 550 km.

4. Tata Sierra.ev

The iconic Tata Sierra is coming back to showrooms after a two-decade hiatus, and this time around, it will be available even as an electric vehicle optionally. Called ‘Tata Sierra.ev,’ the electric variant will arrive first, in the second half of 2025.

Expected to be unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the new electric SUV will look quite close to the concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and feature a boxy shape, flush-fitted door handles, a hidden C-pillar aimed at replicating the styling of the original Sierra’s wraparound side glass, and a sleek interior.

5. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is a new sub-4 metre SUV positioned above the Kia Sonet. In addition to a distinctive design, it stands out from other models in its segment with premium styling and comfort features like flush-fitted door handles, ADAS Level 2, a trio of cockpit displays, sliding and reclining rear seats with ventilation, and over-the-air software updates.

Kia plans to launch the Syros with 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine options and 6-speed manual, 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission choices in January 2025. The company will commence its deliveries in February 2025.