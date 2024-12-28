5 New Skoda Cars Confirmed For Debut Next Month In India

Skoda India will debut five new cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 which will also include two EVs and a high-performance sedan

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is all set to begin on Jan 17 in New Delhi. Several leading automakers have already announced their product line-up for the 5-day long automotive event. If we talk about Skoda specifically, then it is learnt that the European brand will showcase at least five new cars at the 2025 edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo. The company had recently launched the all-new Kylaq SUV in the Indian market and now it will unveil multiple new cars which will be launched next year in India.

1. New-Gen Skoda Superb

Having made its global debut in late 2023, the new-gen Skoda Superb will have its public premiere in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Jan 2025. Adorning Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language, it shares a lot of cabin elements with the new Kodiaq which will be debuting alongside it at the event in New Delhi. The new-gen Skoda Superb will reportedly be powered by the 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine while diesel variants could be introduced at a later stage. Sources have revealed that the new-gen Superb will be sold as CBU in India.

2. New Skoda Kodiaq

Sitting on the MQB EVO architecture, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq would come loaded with more tech and features than before. The SUV will be offered in multiple variants while boasting a slightly bigger and more premium cabin than the current version. Needless to say, it will carry the same 7-seater configuration with three rows of seating. The new Skoda Kodiaq will retain the 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine from the ongoing model with a 7-speed DCT automatic unit and 4×4 drive system as standard. It is likely to be priced around 40-42 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

3. Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS will be showcased to the Indian buyers for the first time at the upcoming edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January. The European automaker is showing the high-performance version of the Octavia sedan to gauge customer response and might allocate limited units on the basis of the feedback for the Indian market. The fourth-gen Octavia RS is powered by the 2.0L turbocharged TSI petrol engine which makes an enormous 265 bhp and 370 Nm. It will have no direct competitor in India upon its launch.

4. Skoda Elroq EV

Skoda Elroq electric SUV could make its first public appearance in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January. The company is evaluating the possibility of launching the all-electric SUV in the Indian market. The Elroq is available with three battery options namely 55 kWh, 63 kWh and 82 kWh with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups. The e-SUV has a range of 560 km on a single charge, claims Skoda. It would be interesting to see the India-spec model’s battery pack and range.

5. Skoda Enyaq iV

The all-electric Skoda Enyaq iV was unveiled at the last edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo in India. The e-SUV was also spotted testing on Indian roads. The speculation is rife that it will be launched as Skoda’s first electric car in India at the Bharat Mobility Global 2025. The India-bound version of the Enyaq iV is likely to house a 77 kWh battery which returns a range of 513 km (WLTP cycle) on a full charge. Based on VW Group’s born-electric MEB architecture, it measures more than 4.5 metres in length but still is a 5-seater vehicle with two-row seating.