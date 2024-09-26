5+ New Royal Enfield Bikes Waiting To Launch Soon In India

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch a slew of new motorcycles in India over the next few years. Here’s an overview of these models

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch several new motorcycles in India, spanning the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc segments. Following the release of the updated Classic 350, the brand will expand the Classic series with the introduction of the Goan Classic 350, a single-seater version, and a 650 cc modern retro roadster. Here is an in-depth look into all the upcoming ICE offerings:

1. Refreshed Royal Enfield 350s:

Following the launch of the updated Classic 350, Royal Enfield’s other 350 cc models, such as the Hunter 350, Bullet 350, and Meteor 350, are anticipated to receive minor updates soon. These updates are likely to include new colour options, refreshed graphics and additional features to enhance their appeal. However, the existing 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, which delivers just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque, will remain unchanged and will continue to be paired with the familiar five-speed transmission.

2. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch a bobber variant of the Classic 350, possibly named the Goan Classic 350. This model will feature distinctive elements like whitewall tyres, a raised handlebar, and updated ergonomics, setting it apart from the recently updated Classic 350. The launch could happen at MotoVerse 2024.

3&4. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin & Bullet 650:

Royal Enfield has trademarked the name “Classic 650 Twin” for an upcoming 650 cc retro-modern roadster. Slated to debut in early 2025, the motorcycle has been spotted undergoing testing in both India and Europe. It will feature a single-piece seat, circular LED headlamp, wire-spoked wheels on both ends, chrome detailing and the brand’s signature pilot lamps. In a similar fashion, the Bullet version is also expected in the near future.

5&6. Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 & Scrambler 650:

The test mules of the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, featuring a distinctive two-into-one exhaust system, have been spotted multiple times recently, fueling speculation that it will launch next year under the name “Interceptor Bear 650” Additionally, a flagship dual-purpose adventure bike based on the 650 cc platform is reportedly under development, though it may take more than two years before it reaches the market.

7. Royal Enfield 450 cc Cafe Racer:

A new cafe racer variant of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is said to be in the works, possibly positioned to compete with the soon-to-launch Triumph Thruxton 400 during the festive season. Earlier leaks of Royal Enfield’s product plans also suggested a café racer based on the 450 cc platform.