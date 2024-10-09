5 New Royal Enfield 350-450 cc Bikes Worth Waiting For

Royal Enfield is preparing to introduce several new motorcycles in India over the next 12-24 months. Here’s a brief overview of these upcoming offerings

Royal Enfield is set to launch a range of new motorcycles in India across the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc segments. After the successful release of the updated Classic 350, the company plans to extend the Classic series with the Goan Classic 350, a single-seater variant. Additionally, Royal Enfield will introduce a new 450 cc offering as well, further diversifying its lineup. Here is a detailed preview of these five motorcycles:

1, 2 & 3. Updated RE Hunter, Meteor & Bullet 350s:

After the launch of the updated Classic 350, Royal Enfield is set to introduce minor updates for its other 350 cc models such as the Hunter 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350. These updates are expected to include new colour schemes, refreshed graphics, and additional features to boost their market appeal.

However, the core mechanical elements such as the braking hardware, chassis, swingarm and suspension units will remain the same as the models will continue to use the 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, which generates just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. The engine will still be paired with the familiar five-speed transmission.

Also Read: Production-Spec Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Spied Again

4. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:

Royal Enfield is set to unveil a bobber variant of the Classic 350, tentatively named the Goan Classic 350. This model will showcase unique features such as whitewall tyres, a raised handlebar, and improved ergonomics, distinguishing it from the recently updated Classic 350. The launch will more likely take place at the MotoVerse 2024 event. It will compete with Jawa and Yezdi offerings.

5. Royal Enfield 450 cc Cafe Racer:

Following the resounding success of the Guerrilla 450, a cafe racer variant based on this neo-retro roadster is reportedly in the works. It is expected to compete with the soon-to-be-launched Triumph Thruxton 400 sometime next year. Earlier product leaks from Royal Enfield also hinted at the development of a cafe racer based on the 450 cc platform.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Likely Working On A 450 cc Cafe Racer

Besides these models, the Chennai-based manufacturer is developing a Classic and Bullet-themed 650 cc twin-cylinder motorcycles. A scrambler 650 is also being tested and it could be dubbed the Interceptor Bear.