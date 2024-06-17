5 New Premium 7-Seaters Launching In The Coming Months

Over the next few months, as many as 5 new premium 7-seaters are expected to launch in India and here we have brought you all the key info

Car producers such as Kia, Jeep, Nissan and MG are expected to bring in new 7-seaters before the end of this calendar year in India and all of them have already been spotted testing locally:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The updated MG Gloster is scheduled for release in the coming months, featuring subtle cosmetic enhancements and new interior upgrades. The existing powertrain lineup will be retained as the Gloster will continue to rival the full-size SUV segment leader, the Toyota Fortuner.

2. New Kia Carnival:

The upcoming fourth-generation Kia Carnival will be introduced in the next few months, showcasing a major evolution from the prior model available in India until last year. Its exterior will embrace the modern Opposites United design language, while the cabin will be equipped with an array of upscale features but the familiar 2.2L diesel mill could be retained.

3. Nissan X-Trail:

The Nissan X-Trail is expected to be available exclusively with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine upon its launch within the next two months. It will be introduced as a fully imported model, offered either in limited trims or as a single, fully loaded variant. Initially, it will be released in limited quantity.

4. Kia EV9:

The Kia EV9 is scheduled to arrive in India as a completely built unit in late 2024 or early 2025. This flagship seven-seater electric SUV is constructed on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard platform and will be equipped with upmarket features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and much more. It boasts a WLTP-certified driving range of 541 km on a single charge.

5. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The refreshed Jeep Meridian is set to debut in late 2024. This mid-cycle update will bring visual enhancements and a more feature-rich interior, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The current powertrain options will be retained. The exterior changes will be limited to a new grille, new front and rear bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels, etc.