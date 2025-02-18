5+ New MPVs Likely Arriving In 2025-26 In India – Kia To MG

Here is a preview of the 7 new MPVs expected to launch in India in 2025-26 from brands like Kia, Toyota, MG, Renault, etc

India’s MPV segment is gearing up for significant growth as automakers plan to introduce a variety of ICE and electric models within the next two years. The market is also set to witness a rise in compact and hybrid MPVs, catering to a wide band of consumers. Here’s an overview of some of the expected models:

1. Kia Carens Facelift:

The refreshed Kia Carens is set to debut with a revamped design featuring updated LED headlamps linked by a sleek light bar, a redesigned grille with new inserts, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Both the front and rear bumpers will receive subtle revisions, complemented by updated tail lamps for a more modern appeal. While the feature list is expected to see notable upgrades, the powertrain lineup is likely to remain unchanged. The launch will take place later this year.

2. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is working on an electric MPV derived from the Carens platform, tailored exclusively for the Indian market. Aimed at family-focused buyers, this upcoming EV is expected to deliver a range exceeding 450 km on a single charge. Unlike its ICE counterpart, it will get distinct EV-centric design elements inside and out. Set for a late 2025 or early 2026 launch, it has the potential to establish a new segment for midsize electric MPVs in India.

3&4. Kia Carnival Hi-limo & Updated Toyota Vellfire:

The luxurious four-seater Kia Carnival Hi-Limo and the Hyundai Staria made their presence felt at the Auto Expo last month. The Hi-Limo serves as a more premium take on the standard Carnival, focusing on an elevated in-cabin experience with enhanced comfort and high-end features. Meanwhile, Toyota may introduce a mid-life update for the Vellfire, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2025 or early 2026.

5. MG M9:

The MG M9 made its official debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and is all set for an imminent market launch. This premium MPV is equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack, delivering a range of up to 500 km per charge. It supports DC fast charging for quicker recharges and is powered by a single front-mounted electric motor producing 241 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

6&7. New Nissan MPV & Next-Gen Renault Triber:

Nissan is gearing up to strengthen its presence in India over the next three years with a compact MPV likely in development. Built on the same platform as the Renault Triber, this upcoming model is expected to offer a competitive price point while retaining familiar powertrain choices. Alongside this, reports suggest that Renault is also working on the next-generation Kiger, hinting at a future launch.