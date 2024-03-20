5 New Midsize SUVs Launching This Year – Hyundai To Citroen

Here we have presented five new midsize IC-engined SUVs that are expected to hit the market sometime in 2024 from manufacturers such as Hyundai, Tata and Citroen

In the coming months, the Indian automotive landscape is set to welcome a wave of new or updated midsize IC-engined SUVs. Keep reading to delve into the forthcoming offerings from brands such as Hyundai, Tata and Citroen.

1. Tata Curvv:

Tata recently unveiled the production version of the Tata Curvv at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The electric version is scheduled for release midway through 2024 followed closely by its ICE counterpart. The ICE model will feature a brand new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine and a robust 1.5L turbo diesel engine.

The former will generate a peak power output of 125 PS and torque of 225 Nm, whereas the latter will deliver 115 PS and 260 Nm. Customers will have the choice between manual and automatic transmissions. It will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Honda Elevate.

2. Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol:

Despite the positive reception of the recently facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari, they still come with a 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine sourced from Fiat producing just over 170 PS and 350 Nm. However, Tata is looking to diversify the respective lineups by introducing an entirely new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine that will kick out 160 PS. It could be introduced before the end of 2024 or in 2025.

3. Citroen C3X:

Internally codenamed CC22, the Citroen C3X is set to mark its debut in India in the coming months, becoming the third addition to the lineup based on the extensively localised CMP platform. The crossover sports a sleek fastback design with a distinctive sloping roofline and generous boot space (can be considered as a coupe sedan too). It will be slotted above the recently launched C3 Aircross midsize SUV and will share powertrain options with it.

4. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

By mid-2024, the three-row Hyundai Alcazar is slated to receive significant exterior enhancements, drawing inspiration from the recently launched Creta facelift. It will boast not only refreshed aesthetics but also incorporate new features, such as Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System).