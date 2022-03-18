5 New Midsize SUVs (Hyundai Creta Rivals) To Launch In India

Check out our list of five upcoming midsize SUVs, which are expected to launch in the Indian market within the next few years

In the Indian market, SUVs are currently attracting a lot of demand from new buyers. The midsize SUV segment is one of the most competitive spaces right now, and the competition there will continue to rise. A few carmakers have some new models in the pipeline, which are slated to be introduced in this segment in the coming years.

Here, we have listed five upcoming midsize SUVs in the Indian market, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

1. Tata Nexon-based Coupe SUV (Blackbird)

Tata Motors is planning to add a new SUV to its range, which will be positioned between Nexon and Harrier. This upcoming vehicle will be based on the brand’s ‘X1’ platform, the same as Nexon, and will have a coupe-inspired design. As per speculations, it will first be available with an all-electric powertrain, followed later by two IC engine options (a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit).

2. Upcoming Maruti midsize SUV (YFG)

Maruti Suzuki is developing a brand new midsize SUV for the Indian market, in partnership with Toyota. Codenamed ‘YFG’, this new model will replace S-Cross in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup. This upcoming model will likely be underpinned by Toyota’s DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) and it is expected to be powered by a strong hybrid powertrain with a 1.5L petrol engine.

3. Upcoming Toyota midsize SUV (D22)

The upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV will launch under the latter’s brand as well in the Indian market. Toyota’s version of this SUV – codenamed ‘D22’ – will have minor changes to the exterior and interior design compared to Maruti’s version, but the equipment on offer should be identical. It is also expected to be powered by a strong hybrid powertrain.

4. Next-gen Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to bring back the ‘XUV500’ nameplate in the coming years. However, the new version is expected to be a 5-seater Creta-rivalling SUV, instead of a 7-seater model like the previous version. Speculations suggest that it will be based on a modified version of XUV300’s platform, and both petrol and diesel engine options will be offered here.

5. Renault Duster

Renault is considering introducing the new-gen Duster (third-generation model internationally) in India. The production of the old-gen version of the SUV had ended in India earlier this year, after almost a decade since it was first launched. The next-gen model will be based on the CMF-B platform, and it will have its global debut in 2023-2024, with its India launch following soon after.

Images are for representation only