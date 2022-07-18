5 New Midsize SUVs (Creta Rival) Launching In India Soon

Check out our list of five upcoming midsize SUVs, which are expected to launch in the Indian market within the next 1 year

In the Indian market, SUVs are currently attracting a lot of demand from new buyers. The midsize SUV segment is one of the most competitive spaces right now, and the competition there will continue to rise. A few carmakers have some new mid-size SUV models in the pipeline, which are slated to be introduced in this segment in the coming years.

Here, we have listed five upcoming midsize SUVs in the Indian market, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki is developing a brand new midsize SUV for the Indian market, in partnership with Toyota. badged as Grand Vitara, this new model will replace S-Cross in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup. This upcoming model will debut in India on 20th July and it will be powered by a strong hybrid powertrain with a 1.5L petrol engine along with tried and tested 1.5L K15c engine.

2. Toyota Hyryder

The upcoming Maruti-Toyota SUV will launch under the latter’s brand as well in the Indian market. Toyota’s version of this SUV – badged as Hyryder – will have minor changes to the exterior and interior design compared to Maruti’s Grand Vitara version, but the equipment on offer should be identical. It will also be powered by a 1.5L strong hybrid powertrain along with Maruti’s 1.5L 102PS petrol engine option.

3. Honda Mid-size SUV

Internally codenamed Honda 3RA, the midsize SUV is expected to be launched in early 2024 following the arrival of an all-new compact SUV midway through next year. The SUV will boast Honda’s new electronic architecture and will likely share its engine lineup with the City midsize SUV. Moreover, the e:HEV system from City Hybrid could also be used on the midsize SUV.

4. Kia Seltos Facelift

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos has already debuted in the global markets and is expected to reach India later this year or in early 2023. It gets cosmetic revisions including an updated front fascia and rear end while the cabin will gain new technologies and features in response to the growing competition in the midsize SUV segment.

5. New Renault Duster

Renault is considering introducing the new-gen Duster (third-generation model internationally) in India. The production of the old-gen version of the SUV had ended in India earlier this year, after almost a decade since it was first launched. The next-gen model will be based on the CMF-B platform, and it will have its global debut in 2023-2024, with its India launch following soon after.

Images are for representation only