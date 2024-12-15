5 New Maruti & Toyota SUVs Launch Likely Next Year

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will debut in the EV segment next year in India with the launch of their new mid-size electric SUVs

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its first electric car in the Indian market and Toyota will follow the suit. In addition to this, a slew of other SUVs are lined up for a debut by the respective brands. In this article, we will look at the 5 new Maruti and Toyota SUVs that could likely be launched next year in India.

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Toyota has finally revealed the production-ready version of the Urban Cruiser EV and it will debut in full flesh at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in January. Expected to go on sale in India late next year, the Urban Cruiser EV share its underpinnings and powertrain with the Suzuki e Vitara.

The electric SUV measures 4,285mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. The EV will be offered with two battery pack options i.e. 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It will also get the AWD variant with two electric motors putting out a combined power output of 184 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

2. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki will launch its first electric car in the Indian market next year at the 2025 Auto Expo. Internally codenamed YY8, the e Vitara has already been revealed globally and it will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat-based facility for domestic market as well as international exports.

Based on an all-new born-electric skateboard platform, the Heartect-e (codename: 40PL), the electric SUV will measure 4,275 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. Under the hood, the e Vitara will get two battery packs, i.e. a 49kWh and a 61kWh unit with power output ranging up to 184 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque for the AWD variant.

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater SUV

A new Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV based on the Grand Vitara is under development and will likely be launched next year in India. Internally codenamed Y17, the three-row SUV will be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform and share the powertrain with the current Grand Vitara 5-seater model.

We expect the upcoming 7-seater SUV to grow in size to accommodate an extra pair of seats and the wheelbase will likely be longer as well. Under the hood, the Grand Vitara-based 7-seater SUV will carry forward the existing 1.5 litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5 litre 3-cylinder strong hybrid engines.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder-Based 7-Seater SUV

Much like its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also get a 7-seater version. Expected to launch around the same timeline as the Grand Vitara 7-seater, the upcoming three-row Toyota SUV will be based on the familiar Global C platform.

It will be powered by the familiar 1.5 litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.5 litre strong hybrid 3-cylinder petrol engine which runs on Atkinson, paired with a 177.6 V lithium-ion battery pack. We can expect some updates to the design and cabin layout along with the addition of new features.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift

Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx last year in April and it is quite popular amongst new car buyers, doing consistent sales since its debut. In order to further spruce up the package, the crossover SUV will get a mid-life facelift update next year i.e. 2025.

Internally codenamed YTB, the Fronx Facelift will likely use the Maruti Suzuki’s new HEV series hybrid powertrain technology which is said to be very efficient. In addition to this, an updated design and enhanced feature set are expected to be a part of the package with the facelifted Fronx.