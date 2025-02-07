5 New Maruti Suzuki Cars Worth Waiting For – Under Rs. 10 Lakh

Let’s take a look at five all-new Maruti Suzuki models expected to hit the Indian market within the next two years, likely priced under Rs. 10 lakh

Being the largest car producer in the country, Maruti Suzuki is set to expand its passenger vehicle lineup with a strong emphasis on compact and midsize offerings. Several new models are in development, and here’s a look at the compact cars expected to arrive in India over the next two to three years in India:

1. Maruti Suzuki eWX:

Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in the coming months. This midsize electric SUV will be available with two battery pack options, promising a driving range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. The company is also looking to expand its EV lineup in the coming years with an affordable electric hatchback potentially making its way to the market. Based on the eWX concept, this compact EV could feature a tall stance while emphasising practicality and affordability.

2&3. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Micro SUV:

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to launch a new compact MPV that will sit below the Ertiga in its lineup. Designed to take on rivals such as the Renault Kiger, this upcoming model is expected to borrow styling and functionality elements from the Suzuki Spacia, a popular kei car in Japan.

However, it will likely be adapted to suit Indian consumers, focusing on affordability, practicality and efficient space utilisation. The 7-seater could also incorporate the strong hybrid petrol engine that Maruti has been developing. Alongside this, the brand is reportedly working on a micro SUV set for a late 2026 debut. This new model will be positioned to challenge the likes of the Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.

4. New Maruti Suzuki Baleno:

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno is anticipated to hit the Indian market in 2026. Alongside exterior and interior enhancements, it may introduce a strong hybrid petrol powertrain, a feature that has been rumored for some time. The in-house-developed hybrid system could incorporate a range extender-like setup, potentially pushing fuel efficiency beyond 30 kmpl. This could be achieved through the use of the 1.2L Z12E petrol engine.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid:

The updated version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is reportedly in development and could make its debut soon. The updated compact SUV coupe is expected to receive hybrid treatment as it was spotted testing with a hybrid badge on its boot recently.