5 New Maruti Suzuki Cars Coming In Next 12-18 Months

Maruti Suzuki will more likely launch a slew of new vehicles within the next 18 months and here we have listed them

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is expected to launch a number of new products in the next twelve to eighteen month period to strengthen its position at the top as well as entering into new segments.

Just as every other manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki is enduring tough times amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and in a hope that everything will be resolved in the coming months, here is a list of upcoming vehicles from the largest car producer in India:

1. New-Gen Celerio:

Launch Date: Late 2020

Internally codenamed YNC, the second generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio could be launched towards the end of this year or in early 2021. It will be subjected to a thoroughly updated design and interior with new features in response to modern competition. Expect it to be powered by BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine.

2. Jimny 4×4 SUV:

Launch Date: Late 2020 Or Early 2021

The arrival of Jimny has long been anticipated and its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo has only fuelled speculations to the next level. It will more likely be launched as the successor of the Gypsy and the export-spec model’s production could start in India in the coming months.

The Sierra version could be tweaked to suit the needs of domestic customers and it is expected to be launched within the next year. Globally, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 102 PS and a peak torque of 130 Nm, mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT.

3. New-Gen Alto:

Launch Date: Late 2020

The Alto has been one of the consistent sellers for Maruti Suzuki for several years and it could get a major makeover sometime next year. It will help in establishing itself as the go-to entry-level model pertaining to the ever changing mindset of the customers with a slew of cosmetic and cabin updates.

4. Brand New Vitara Brezza:

Launch Date: Late 2021 or Early 2022

The Vitara Brezza is on sale since early 2016 and for the large part led the compact SUV segment with ease. The facelifted version was introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo with styling updates and new features and it will help in stretching its lifespan until a brand new version arrives.

Reports suggest that it could be launched next year while spawning a Toyota sibling, and offered in Nexa as well as Arena showrooms in a similar fashion to the Ertiga and XL6.

5. Wagon R EV:

Launch Date: Late 2020

The prototypes of Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R EV have been doing trials across the country for long and it is expected to be launched sometime later this year or in 2021.

It will likely be priced affordably to make a strong impact among budget based buyers and expect the prices to be less than Rs. 10 lakh. The maximum driving range on a single charge might fall around 140 km.