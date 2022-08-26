5 New Maruti And Toyota Cars Coming In Next 6 Months – Details

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki came into a JV last year and will be working on launching multiple new offerings for the Indian market

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki India are working together for a long time now and are developing new models for the Indian market. Both the brands will soon be rolling out multiple new cars in India and here are the top 5 upcoming Maruti and Toyota cars that will be launched in the country in next 6 months.

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The new Grand Vitara will be launched in India in September 2022 and will be the first hybrid SUV in the brand’s portfolio. The new Grand Vitara will be offered with two powertrain options – 1.5L K15C Mild-Hybrid petrol and a 1.5L strong-hybrid petrol engine. In addition to this, it will also boast a strong road presence and a feature-rich cabin.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also go on sale in the next month and will share its mechanicals and underpinnings with the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Likewise, it is also offered with two engine options – 1.5L K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine. Just like the Grand Vitara, the Hyryder will also be based on Suzuki’s Global-C platform.

3. Toyota Innova HyCross

It’s no secret to anyone that Toyota is long working on the next-gen iteration of the Innova. To be called the Toyota Innova HyCross, this new MPV will be underpinned by Toyota’s Global TNGA-C or GA-C platform and will boast new powertrain options including a new petrol hybrid version. In addition to this, unlike before, the Innova HyCross is also expected to get a monocoque construction with a front-wheel-drive setup.

4. Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Toyota recently started taking in the bookings for the all-new Land Cruiser LC300 in India and will soon be launching it in the country. The all-new LC300 not only boasts a new platform and updated styling but in addition to this, will also offer a premium cabin and a long list of features to impress the occupants.

The Indian-spec version will get a 3.3L twin-turbo diesel engine that will churn out 305 bhp and 700 Nm of maximum torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

5. Maruti Suzuki YTB SUV

First showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the new YTB SUV is soon expected to make its Indian debut. This new compact SUV will be based on the Maruti Baleno and is also likely to share similar powertrain options. This new SUV is also likely to be offered with a long list of features including a sunroof. More details however are yet to be shared by the brand.