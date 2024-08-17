5 New Mahindra SUVs Waiting To Launch Soon In India

Mahindra will reveal the prices of the Thar Roxx 4WD diesel in the coming weeks while the XUV 3XO EV is also expected to launch before the end of 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra has a whole host of new models waiting in the pipeline including new ICE and electric SUVs. Here we take a look at all the soon-launching SUVs from the homegrown manufacturer:

1. Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV:

Mahindra will reportedly introduce an electric version of the recently launched XUV 3XO before the end of this calendar year, positioning it below the XUV400 in its product range. This variant is expected to deliver a driving range of around 350-400 km, aiming to compete directly with the base and mid-level models of the Nexon EV and more importantly, Tata Punch.

2. Mahindra Thar Roxx 4WD:

The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have already been out but not for every variant. With a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh, the five-door SUV goes up to Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4WD configuration is limited to the diesel version and it produces higher power and torque compared to the 4X2 diesel MT or AT.

We do expect the prices to be revealed on October 3, 2024 when the bookings are set to commence. On September 14, the customer test drives will begin while the deliveries are scheduled for mid-October. It will be around Rs. 1.2 lakh costlier than the comparable diesel 4X2 trims.

3.&4. Mahindra XUV.e8 & XUV.e9:

In the early parts of next year, Mahindra plans to launch the XUV.e8, an electric SUV that takes inspiration from the XUV700. Its exterior design will closely resemble its conceptual prototype while the interior will stand out with a triple-screen setup and a redesigned two-spoke steering wheel. The upcoming flagship SUV, built on the INGLO platform, is expected to deliver a range exceeding 500 km. The XUV.e9 is the coupe version of the XUV.e8 and it will more likely launch in the due course of 2025 as well.

5. Mahindra BE.05:

Before the closure of 2025, Mahindra is expected to bring in its BE.05 which was previewed through a concept a few years ago. It has already been spied testing multiple times on public roads and it will have a range of over 600 km.