5+ New Mahindra e-SUVs To Wait For In 2025-26 In India

Mahindra is gearing up for a major expansion of its electric vehicle lineup over the next two years and here we have explained about them

M&M is set to revamp its SUV lineup by integrating conventional ICE models with electric offerings. The expansion will include new entries in the XEV and BE series, reinforcing the brand’s electric vehicle portfolio over the next two to three years. In addition to launching new EV models, Mahindra aims to electrify several of its existing internal combustion SUVs. Here’s a preview of what to expect from these releases:

1. Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV:

Mahindra is set to unveil an electric version of the XUV 3XO, likely in early 2025. Positioned below the XUV400, this model is expected to offer a range of around 400 km on a single charge. Targeting competitors like the base and mid-tier variants of the Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, Citroen eC3 and MG Windsor EV, the electric XUV 3XO will enhance Mahindra’s foothold in the rapidly expanding compact EV segment.

2.&3. Mahindra BE 6E & XEV 9E Prices:

Recently, Mahindra unveiled the introductory prices for the BE 6E and XEV 9E with the former starting at Rs. 18.90 lakh and the latter at Rs. 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). While these initial prices are set, the complete range of prices for both models will be disclosed in January 2025. Both electric vehicles are expected to arrive in showrooms by early 2025, with deliveries kicking off the following month.

Also Read: All-New Mahindra XEV 9e – Top Features You Might’ve Missed

4&5. Mahindra XEV 7e & More Born EVs:

Mahindra is actively developing a range of e-SUVs based on its dedicated INGLO skateboard EV platform. This platform is expected to pave the way for a seven-seater version of the XEV 9E and it’s also possible that a three-row variant of the BE 6E could be part of the future lineup. Before them, a five-seater based on the XEV.e8 concept could arrive in 2025 as its images were leaked a while ago.

Also Read: New Mahindra BE 6e SUV Coupe – All Top Features You Might’ve Missed

6,7&8. Mahindra Scorpio.e, Bolero.e & Thar.e:

Mahindra has filed trademarks for the names Scorpio.e and Bolero.e, signalling its intent to electrify some of its most iconic internal combustion models. In addition, the Thar.e, an electric version of the five-door Thar Roxx, is expected to make its debut by late 2026.