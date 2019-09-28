5 New Mahindra Cars Launching Soon – 2020 Scoprio To XUV400

Mahindra will be introducing new generation versions of the Scorpio, Thar and XUV500 in 2020 along with other models

Mahindra & Mahindra will be launching new generation avatars of its popular models like Thar, Scorpio and XUV500 as part of refreshing its domestic lineup. The Thar off-roader has been around for nearly a decade in India as the existing model has been running without any substantial changes. The second-generation Thar is expected to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and will have bigger proportions.

It could be offered in multiple seating configurations and powered by an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine with BSVI compliance. Besides the Bolero, the Scorpio workhorse has helped the brand in gaining consistent sales volume over the past several years and is getting a big makeover this time around.

It will more likely debut alongside the Thar at Auto Expo with evolutionary exterior changes and more premium interior. The updated Mahindra TUV300 & TUV300 Plus is expected to share similar exterior details with the fourth generation Scorpio. The All-New Mahindra XUV400, on the other hand, has been spied testing only a few days ago for the first time and it indicates that the developmental works have just begun.

Nevertheless, it is believed to be based on XUV300 platform enabling larger dimensions especially for increasing the space for the third row. The largest UV manufacturer in the country could use its expertise from the North American Technical Centre in Michigan during the design and development of the monocoque SUV as well.

The current 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine will have to be let go due to stringent emission regulations and resultantly it will be replaced by an all-new 2.0-litre unit that will be more powerful and torquier. It is expected to produce around 125 horsepower – 10 horsepower more than the XUV300.

The forthcoming XUV400 will go on sale towards the end of next year and it will spawn a C-segment SUV for Ford. The Blue Oval has partnered with Mahindra with various implications and mutual benefits in mind and the first product to come out of their relationship will be a C-SUV sometime next year.