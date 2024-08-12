5 New Kia Electric Vehicles That Could Launch In India

In this overview, we have detailed the five upcoming electric cars from Kia, expected to launch in India within the next few years

Kia India is preparing for a major expansion of its product lineup in the coming years with plans to potentially introduce at least five new electric vehicles. Here IS a closer look of all the expected launches:

1. Kia EV9:

Kia is set to launch the EV9, its flagship electric SUV, in India on October 3 as a fully imported model. In global markets, this seven-seater SUV claims a range of 541 km on the WLTP cycle. It is available in both single- and dual-motor versions internationally, though it’s still unclear which variant will be introduced in India. It will be loaded with high-end tech and features upon arrival.

2. Kia Syros EV:

The Kia Clavis, possibly named Syros, has been spotted testing in India multiple times. It is expected to arrive in various markets, including India, by early 2025. This compact SUV will offer a roomier interior and a larger trunk compared to the Sonet. After the introduction of the Clavis or Syros ICE model, Kia could launch its electric variant within the same year, aiming to compete with the Tata Punch EV.

Also Read: Kia Becomes Fastest Car Brand To Reach 1 Million Unit Sales Milestone In India

3. Kia Carens EV:

In the latter half of 2025, Kia is expected to launch an electric MPV based on the Carens platform. This upcoming seven-seater will likely share many components and features with the electric version of the Clavis. Additionally, a facelifted ICE Carens has recently been spotted in Korea and India as well with cosmetic updates, suggesting that its release could also be scheduled for a 2025 release.

4. Kia EV6 Facelift:

A few months ago, Kia introduced the updated EV6 in its home market of Korea, featuring a refreshed exterior with a new front fascia, redesigned wheels and an updated interior. The new model also includes a larger 84 kWh battery. This revamped EV6 will more likely make its debut in India next year but no confirmation has been made yet.

Also Read: 6 New Family-Based MPVs Arriving In India – Kia To Toyota

5. Kia EV3:

Having made its global debut recently, the Kia EV3 is built on the same E-GMP platform as its larger counterparts and offers an impressive range of approximately 600 km on a single charge. Positioned as the entry-level model in Kia’s EV lineup, it targets a broader audience and could potentially be considered for the Indian market in the distant future.