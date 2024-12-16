5 New Kia Cars Launching Likely Next Year – Carens Facelift To Sonet EV

Kia India has reportedly planned 5 major car launches in 2025 in the domestic market

Kia India is working aggressively to expand its product portfolio in the domestic market. The South-Korean automaker is ready with the all-new Syros SUV which will make its global debut on Dec 19, 2024 in India as it goes on sale shortly after that. Apart from it, the company has planned five major car launches in the Indian market which includes some facelifted models and a few all-new vehicles. Hence, in this piece, we have listed all the 5 new Kia cars launching next year in the country.

1. 2025 Kia Carens Facelift

The 2025 Carens facelift has been spotted on several occasions during its test runs on the Indian roads. The facelifted version of the MPV will launch by 2025 in India. It will get considerable cosmetic updates at the outside while equipped with never-seen-before comfort and safety features such as ADAS suite and 360-degree camera.

However, the 2025 Kia Carens facelift will remain unchanged in terms of engine and gearbox options and continue to carry the same petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and auto transmission choices.

2. New-Gen Kia Seltos

It’s only a year and half since the Seltos facelift was launched in the Indian market but the brand has commenced the development of the new-gen model of the SUV. It has already been spotted with heavy camouflage in India as well as South Korea.

The spy images have indicated that the new-gen Kia Seltos will borrow styling cues from the Telluride 8-seater SUV. The new-gen model could be equipped with features which are missing on the current model such as rear ventilated seats, 2-spoke steering wheel and HUD. Mechanically, it will be offered with the same engines and gearboxes as the ongoing model.

3. Kia Sonet EV

The Sonet was first spotted in Oct 2024 on Indian roads during its testing phase. Though it was heavily disguised, no significant visual updates could be noticed besides of course the absence of tail-pipe. Even the 16-inch alloy wheels were similar to the ones offered with the ICE version of the Sonet.

It has been learnt that Kia Sonet EV will share several components with the petrol-powered version including the cabin layout, dashboard and features. The battery pack and other technical specs are not known yet but we expect a range of 450 km on a single charge. It will directly take on the Tata Nexon EV in India while launching in the second half of 2025.

4. Kia Carens EV

The Seoul-based automaker has already started testing an all-electric derivative of the Carens MPV which is expected to debut next year alongside the Carens facelift. Though it will share most of the stuff with the ICE version, the styling will be inspired from the Kia EV9 with similar grille upfront.

The spy pics revealed that alloy wheels will be a direct lift-off from other Kia EVs such as EV3 and EV5. The battery pack and electric motor will be sourced from Hyundai Creta EV which will go on sale in Jan 2025 in the Indian market. Kia Carens EV will be at loggerheads with BYD eMax 7.

5. Kia EV6 facelift

The 2025 EV6 facelift was recently showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It was also reported by a section of media that Kia India has already filed a patent for the same in our market. Hence, we believe that the EV6 facelift will be launched soon in the country. The facelifted version boasts of substantial cosmetic updates at the front while offered with several cutting-edge features which the buyers will see for the first time.

The 77.4 kWh battery pack of the present model is replaced with a bigger 84 kWh unit with a rear-wheel-drive setup which returns a range of 494 km on a single charge. The driving range has gone up by 19 km from 475 km of the previous version.