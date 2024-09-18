5+ New Hybrid Cars From Maruti Suzuki & Toyota To Wait For

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are placing significant focus on hybrid cars for the Indian market and here we have explained about the upcoming models

The Indian automotive industry is steadily progressing toward electrification, and many automakers are increasingly seeing hybrid vehicles as a practical transitional solution. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are at the forefront of this movement, placing significant emphasis on the development of hybrid powertrains alongside their upcoming electric vehicle range. Here, we have explained about the possible upcoming hybrid launches from the duo:

1&2. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder:

The three-row iterations of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are expected to launch in the first half of next year. They are expected to feature notable aesthetic enhancements compared to their five-seater counterparts, offering a more spacious alternative for larger families.

These models will go head-to-head with established rivals such as the Tata Safari, the Hyundai Alcazar which received a facelift recently, the MG Hector Plus, the seven-seater Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV700 amongst others. The cabin will also gain new features to set them apart from their five-seater siblings.

3&4. Toyota Fortuner MHEV & Hilux MHEV:

Toyota has been actively expanding its mild-hybrid offerings by introducing the Fortuner MHEV and Hilux MHEV in various global markets. These models are equipped with a 2.8L diesel engine combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which aims to boost performance, increase fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The Fortuner MHEV is expected to launch in 2025, with the Hilux MHEV potentially following suit, given the Hilux’s strong demand.

5,6 & 7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift, Next-Gen Baleno & Compact MPV:

The refreshed Maruti Suzuki Fronx is slated to debut next year. The compact SUV coupe has garnered significant customer attention, thanks to its competitive pricing and diverse range of variants. As part of its mid-life update, the upcoming model is expected to receive subtle exterior and interior enhancements, keeping its overall appeal intact while addressing evolving consumer preferences.

The standout feature of the updated Maruti Suzuki Fronx could be the introduction of a locally manufactured strong hybrid system, paired with the 1.2L Z series petrol engine, which made its debut in the new Swift. This hybrid setup has the potential to deliver fuel efficiency exceeding 35 kmpl, though official confirmation from the brand is still awaited. Looking ahead, the same powertrain could also power the next-gen Baleno, expected in 2026, as well as a new compact MPV, broadening Maruti Suzuki’s hybrid portfolio.