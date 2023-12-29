5 New Hybrid Cars Arriving In 2024 In India – Maruti To Toyota

Here we have listed the five new cars that are expected to get hybrid powertrain in India in the 2024 calendar year

Car producers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Nissan could bring in new hybrid cars to India in the 2024 calendar year and here we have explained about them in a detailed manner:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire:

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is rumoured to make its debut in India in early 2024. Showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo, the new Swift will likely adopt the 1.2L three-cylinder mild-hybrid Z-series petrol engine, paired with either a manual transmission or a CVT auto. It produces a maximum power output of 81 bhp and 107 Nm of peak torque.

The same powertrain will be utilised in the new generation Dzire, which is expected to launch by the middle of 2024. The sub-four-metre model is the best-selling sedan in the country and the arrival of a more fuel economical powertrain may only help in consolidating its lead at the top. Besides evolutionary exterior updates, the cabin of both models will receive a host of new features.

2. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

The seven-seater iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is believed to be introduced in late 2024 or early 2025. This variant is expected to come with minor cosmetic updates and incorporate new features. The 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol units could be carried over from the existing five-seater model.

3. Toyota Fortuner Hybrid:

Toyota has already debuted the mild hybrid version of the Hilux pickup and its sibling, the Fortuner, is expected to get a similar treatment in 2024 in several markets including India. The mild hybrid configuration enhances the fuel efficiency, improves performance and lowers emissions while the NVH levels could also be reduced.

4. Nissan X-Trail:

Having been spotted undergoing testing on numerous occasions on public roads, Nissan India is expected to introduce the X-Trail in the coming year. Positioned to compete with Skoda Kodiaq, VW Tiguan, and Jeep Meridian, the X-Trail could either be sold with a 161 bhp mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine or a more powerful 201 bhp e-Power hybrid engine.