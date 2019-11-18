5 New Features Toyota Should Add To The Fortuner SUV

Despite being the best-selling model in the full-size SUV segment for years, these are the five features we would like to think that Toyota should add to the Fortuner’s equipment list

In its second generation now, the Toyota Fortuner has achieved stellar success in India by totally outclassing rivals like Ford Endeavour, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Mahindra Alturas G4. However, there is no secret that the full-size SUV does miss out on some of the key features we really wish it had in the first place.

Honestly, it lacks some of the basic premium features you could find in a below Rs. 10 lakh car and a buyer planning for the Fortuner with spending of around Rs. 40 lakh may want these upmarket equipment as necessity. There are 5 features that Toyota should add to its premium SUV to complete the amazing package in our opinion:

1. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

We live in a world where most of us are inseparable from our smartphones. Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see even low-cost models like the Maruti S-Presso and Wagon R offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. The Fortuner, on the other hand, continues to be available with a touchscreen infotainment unit that doesn’t support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The large-size touch unit, however, supports DVD, BT, USB, Aux-in and comes with remote control. Internationally, the Fortuner has received Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functions but the Indian market is yet to get these technologies. It’s pretty high time Toyota Kirloskar Motor takes note of this and updates the infotainment unit accordingly.

2. Wireless Mobile Charger

Again, smartphone devices are very important to most of the car users and hence, it’s imperative to ensure they have enough juice to last the journey. While not too common, mainstream cars have started offering wireless mobile charging feature to enhance the convenience of the users.

The Fortuner, however, is yet to start offering it. Of course, you can always plug in the cabin into the USB port and charge your smart device but the hassle of carrying wire and unplugging the device every time you need to leave your vehicle makes it all pretty inconvenient.

The Fortuner really needs to start offering wireless charging for smartphones, especially because it’s a premium vehicle that costs well beyond Rs 30 lakh.

3. Sunroof

Most parts of India face extreme weather conditions almost all year long. This makes sunroof among the most useless features for our market. Still, many car buyers have taken fancy to this accessory, mostly due to the post value and aesthetical improvement it offers.

In order to cater to this high demand, many cars, including some well-priced models like the Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300, are offering an electric sunroof in the top variants. However, Fortuner is yet to get this feature and TKM may probably introduce it at the earliest to further improve the appeal of this model.

4. Captain Seats

While the Toyota Fortuner offers a pretty comfortable and feature-laden cabin, it misses out on yet another feature – captain seats for the middle row. Again, this is something that is available even on some much cheaper products like the Maruti XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta, but, so far, the Fortuner offers only a bench seat for the middle row.

The introduction of captain seats for the middle row will definitely make the Fortuner a lot more comfortable, especially for the chauffeur-driven.

5. 360 Degree Parking Assistance

This is yet another feature that is available in much cheaper cars, like the MG Hector & Nissan Kicks but is not available on the Fortuner. The Fortuner offers pretty light steering at low speeds and isn’t too hard to manage in crowded spaces, especially in the hands of a skilled driver.

However, offering this feature should make life easier for all drivers.