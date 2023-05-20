5 New Features That Will Set Himalayan 450 Apart From Other REs

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be launched in H2 2023 and it will be available with a number of first-for-RE features

Royal Enfield will more likely introduce the Himalayan 450 in the second half of this calendar year to compete squarely against KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS. It could cost around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be slotted above the existing Himalayan 411. Here we have compiled five new features that will set it apart from the rest of the motorcycles in the brand’s current lineup:

1. Digital Console:

Spy images indicate that the upcoming dual-purpose adv will be equipped with a circular all-digital instrument console. It will be angled towards the rider in a such way the information can be seen even while riding standing up on the footpegs.

2. New 450 CC Engine:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will harbinger the arrival of a brand new 450 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine which will also be used in the upcoming range of 450 cc motorcycles. Reports suggest that it will be capable of kicking out 40 bhp maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a six-speed gearbox while a slipper and assist clutch will be standard.

3. New Platform:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 seems to be underpinned by a brand new architecture that should offer better agility and responsive handling characteristics on and off the tarmac compared to the existing Himalayan 411 and Scram 411. It could be lighter than the half-duplex split cradle frame found in the Himalayan 411 as well.

4. LED Headlamp, Tail Lamp & Indicators:

The test prototypes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have confirmed that it will comprise a circular LED headlamp as standard along with an LED tail lamp and sharp LED turn signals. Currently, only the flagship Super Meteor 650 is available with an LED headlamp.

5. Upside Down Front Forks:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will more likely become the first motorcycle from the brand to feature USD front forks, barring the 650 cc series and it will also become the first RE adventure tourer to boast such a feature. The long travel suspension unit will come with an off-set rear monoshock having pre-load adjustment.