5 New Facelifts Launching Soon – Elantra, Tiago, Nexon, Vitara Brezza, Kwid

Here we have listed five of the popular models that will receive facelifts sooner rather than later in the Indian market

Automobile manufacturers are banking on this festive season to draw in new customers despite the massive sales slowdown the industry has been plagued with. To regain the lost momentum, carmakers are offering huge discounts across their domestic portfolio even for the popular models. However, only introducing new products will help the cause to the utmost best.

1. 2019 Hyundai Elantra Facelift

In the coming months, several updates models are waiting in the wings including the facelifted Hyundai Elantra which will come at the earliest in mid-September. The test prototypes have already revealed that the upcoming Elantra will have a heavily revised exterior sticking in line with the global model while new interior bits will aid in closing the gap to the new entrant Honda Civic.

The 2019 Elantra will boast a revised front fascia with triangular-shaped headlamps, sportier cascading grille, integrated LED DRLs, redesigned bumpers, vertically positioning fog lamp housing, new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with updated processor, etc. With BSVI powertrains, expect the pricing to be around Rs. 14-22 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Tata Tiago Facelift

Tata Motors’ best-selling model over the last three years has been the Tiago but it has seen its consistency affected in recent times due to the arrival of new rivals. To address, a facelift is being prepared with subtle cosmetic updates and an interior comprising of an all-digital instrument cluster, more premium cabin and new safety features. With BSVI 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, expect it to command a slight premium over the outgoing model.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift

We showed you first exclusive spy pictures of the thoroughly updated Nexon disguised in camouflage recently and it is expected to launch in the coming months. It will adorn a newly designed bonnet and front bumper, restyled fog lamp clusters, a sleeker front grille and new sharper headlamps bringing it closer to the Harrier as the updates appear to be based on the Impact Design 2.0.

The changes have also been done to make the Global NCAP 5-star rated SUV comply with the latest pedestrian protection regulations coming into effect October 2020. The interior of the already successful model should get all-digital instrumentation and a more upmarket cabin with added equipment and connective technologies to take the fight to Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

4. Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift

The facelifted Vitara Brezza is expected to launch in a couple of months’ time and Maruti Suzuki has already been pouring in discounts of around Rs. 1 lakh for the existing model. It will more likely get a new 1.5-litre SHVS four-cylinder petrol engine having BSVI compliance with the possible elimination of the 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced diesel. The mid-life exterior updates, especially to the front fascia, will be accompanied by features such as curtain airbags and sunroof.

5. Renault Kwid Facelift

In the Kwid facelift supposedly launching this month, the front end will be grafted with a new twin slat grille, LED Daytime Running Lights, new double-barrel headlamps positioned on the bumper, newly designed tail lamps, etc. In short, it takes design inspiration from the City K-ZE hatchback, the electric version of Kwid, along with gaining new digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and others from the Triber.