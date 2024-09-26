5+ New Electric SUVs Launching Soon From India’s Top 4 Car Brands

Here is a lineup of forthcoming electric SUVs from India’s leading four automakers – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra – waiting to happen before the end of 2025

The zero-emission SUV segment is set to experience significant expansion over the next 12 to 15 months with leading brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra gearing up to introduce an assortment of new models. Here is a list of all the upcoming e-SUV offerings from these four brands:

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is preparing to launch the XUV 3XO EV in the coming months, positioning it beneath the XUV 400 in their lineup to compete directly with the Tata Punch EV. Sharing many components with the XUV 400, including its battery pack, the XUV 3XO EV is expected to deliver a slightly lower range of about 400 km on a full charge.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is slated for launch in early 2025 and it will likely come with a 60 kWh battery pack offering a range of over 550 km, staying close to the specifications of its concept version. It will be based on a variant of Toyota’s 27 PL platform, sharing crucial components and interior features with Toyota’s upcoming electric midsize SUV.

3. Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV, frequently spotted during testing, is also expected to arrive in showrooms by early 2025. This electric version will likely utilize the same motor that powered the discontinued base-spec Kona Electric. While its design will largely mirror the ICE variant of the Creta, the EV is expected to offer a range of around 500 km on a full charge.

4&5. Mahindra XUV.e & BE Series

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to arrive in the first half of 2025. It will closely resemble its concept in design while having a lot in common with the XUV 700 ICE. In addition, a coupe version of the XUV.e8 will likely arrive sometime in 2025 as well. Mahindra will also unveil the first model from its BE series next year, further expanding its electric vehicle lineup.

6. Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV, set to launch in the final quarter of this FY, was previewed as a near-production concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It will be available in single and dual electric motor configurations, offering an expected range of 450 km.