5 New Compact SUVs Launching This Year From Top 5 Brands

Here we have explained about the new compact SUVs launching in 2025 from top 5 brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata and Kia in India

The compact SUV segment is in for plenty of activity this calendar year as a host of new models are waiting in the pipeline. The list mentioned below includes four ICE SUVs and one electric SUV from India’s top five automakers – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata and Kia:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid:

Spotted testing recently, the hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to debut sometime this year. We do not expect any major to the design as the compact SUV coupe has been around for only nearly two years. The strong hybrid system could be based on the 1.2L Z12E petrol engine which debuted in the Swift.

2. New Hyundai Venue:

Before the end of 2025, Hyundai is expected to introduce the second-generation Venue in India. The five-seater will get a redesigned exterior and interior along with the addition of new features and technologies. However, the existing powertrain lineup may continue. It will become the first model to be rolled out of the new Talegaon plant.

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The electric iteration of the Mahindra XUV 3XO will more likely launch soon in India and it has been caught testing in production-ready form multiple times. It will be positioned below the XUV 400 and expect the driving range to be around 400 km per charge.

4. Tata Punch Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Punch ICE is long overdue considering that other models within Tata’s domestic range have adopted the latest design philosophy. The micro SUV was the best-selling PV last year and the arrival of a facelift could further increase its appeal.

5. Kia Syros:

The price announcement for the Kia Syros will be made on February 1, 2025 and it has already started reaching showrooms. Slotted below the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros prioritises practicality and a roomier cabin. It derives power from the familiar 1.5L diesel and the 1.0L petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.