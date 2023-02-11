5 New Compact SUVs Coming In 2023 – Maruti, Toyota, Hyundai, Tata

Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata and Hyundai will bring in new compact SUVs in 2023 as they seek to increase their market share in the SUV space

The compact SUV segment will see plenty of activity this calendar year as brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata and Hyundai will bring in new models to strengthen their market share. Here are the five all-new compact SUVs launching in 2023:

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Fronx debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo last month alongside the Jimny and it will be introduced in April. The bookings are already taken for the coupe SUV based on the Baleno and it sits on the familiar Heartect platform. It derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and AMT choices. It takes design inspiration from the Grand Vitara and the interior is packed with features.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be positioned above the Fronx although being a sub-four-metre SUV as it will take on lifestyle off-road SUVs such as the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. It has bigger proportions than the three-door global Jimny and will be equipped with the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels. It will launch around May 2023.

3. Toyota Coupe SUV:

The compact coupe SUV from Toyota based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year. The five-seater will have exterior changes to differentiate itself from its donor but the powertrain options and features will remain identical. It will act as a replacement for the now-discontinued Urban Cruiser.

4. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Hyundai will reportedly bring in an all-new micro SUV later this year. Codenamed Ai3, the five-seater will draw design inspiration from the Casper and will sit on the modified version of the platform used in the Grand i10 Nios. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, linked with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

5. Tata Punch CNG:

With India’s first twin-cylinder technology aiding in retaining the bootspace, the Punch CNG is expected to make a strong impact in the CNG segment and it will reach showrooms in H2 2023. It will feature a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine.