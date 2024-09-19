5 New Cars Waiting To Launch This Festive Season – Tata To Kia

Here’s a quick look at five upcoming car launches that could be worth considering this festive season in India

To capitalise on the high demand during the festive season, major automakers are preparing to introduce new models across a wide range of segments. The festive period traditionally boosts car sales and manufacturers are keen to meet consumer enthusiasm with fresh offerings packed with the latest features and technologies. Here is an overview of these new launches from Mahindra, Tata, Kia and MG:

1&2. Kia EV9 & New Carnival:

Kia is preparing to launch the fourth-generation Carnival and the EV9 electric SUV in India on October 3, 2024, both arriving as Completely Built-Up (CBU) units. The EV9, which serves as Kia’s flagship electric SUV, will accommodate seven passengers, and for India, it’s expected that only the top-spec GT-Line 4WD variant will be offered.

The new-gen Kia Carnival will debut in its Limousine trim, showcasing a comprehensive redesign both inside and out, setting it apart from its predecessor with upgraded aesthetics and premium features. It will continue to be powered by a 2.2L turbo diesel engine producing 200 PS and 440 Nm and it will be paired with an eight-speed AT.

Also Read: Mahindra To Launch 9 New Electric SUVs – Exciting Times Ahead

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The electric version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV is scheduled for launch by the end of this year. Positioned below the XUV 400 in Mahindra’s lineup, it will directly compete with rivals such as the Tata Punch EV. The XUV 3XO EV will more likely offer a range of up to 450 km on a full charge, likely utilising a smaller battery pack from the XUV 400. Its design will largely mirror the appearance of the ICE variant.

4. Tata Nexon CNG:

The CNG version of the Tata Nexon, which debuted as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, has attracted widespread interest. The production model is set to hit the market in the coming weeks, featuring Tata’s twin-cylinder technology, already seen in other models. The CNG Nexon is expected to be offered across several trim levels, expanding its appeal to a broader range of buyers.

Also Read: 4 New Electric Cars Tata Plans To Launch In India – Should You Wait?

5. MG Gloster Facelift:

After the recent launch of the Windsor EV, MG is set to introduce a mid-life facelift for the Gloster by the end of this calendar year. The refreshed full-size SUV will sport a cosmetic overhaul, along with the addition of new features to enhance its appeal. Despite these updates, no mechanical changes are expected in the new model.