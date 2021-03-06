5 New Cars Set To Be Launched In Next 3 Months In India (By May 2021)

A range of new cars are set to be launched in the Indian market this year, and at least 5 are set to make their debut by May 2021

While most manufacturers would like to forget 2020, there’s no denying the fact that a range of big launches took place last year. Nonetheless, if everything goes right, 2021 is expected to be an even better year for car enthusiasts considering how many cars have been lined up for a launch in the coming months.

Here is a list of the 5 upcoming cars that are set to be launched in the Indian market in the next 3 months, i.e. by May this year. Take a look –

1. Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen is all set to mark its entry into the Indian market with the C5 Aircross mid-size SUV as its first offering here. The C5 will be pitted directly against the likes of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson in the country. Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that generates 177 PS of maximum power along with 400 Nm of peak torque.

Citroen is yet to announce the pricing for the SUV, but we expect it to be priced around the Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. That said, a launch is expected to take place in the first week of next month.

2. Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

After being on sale in the first-gen avatar for over six years now, it seems like Maruti has finally decided that the Celerio needs to be updated to stay relevant in the market. Internally codenamed YNC, the new-gen Celerio has been spied on test a range of times, and a launch is expected to take place very soon.

Under the hood of the new-gen Celerio will likely be the same 1.0-litre K10B three-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 67 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Also on offer with the hatch will likely be a petrol-CNG powertrain. The transmission options will likely include a five-speed manual as well as an optional AMT.

3. Tata Hornbill

Tata Motors revealed a micro SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo called the HBX, and the production-ready version of the car is expected to make its debut in the name of Hornbill soon. Upon arrival, the Hornbill will go on to become the most affordable Tata SUV in India, sitting below the Nexon in the carmaker’s SUV portfolio.

The entry-level car will be equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a Harman-sourced audio system and so on.

4. Next-gen Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 has reigned the mid-size SUV segment for a majority of the last decade, however, the competition has risen exponentially in the past couple of years. Mahindra will soon be launching the next-gen XUV500, and the updated SUV has been spied on test a host of times in the past few months.

The spy shots reveal that the next-gen XUV500 will be offered with features like a digital instrument cluster – a large freestanding touchscreen system, flush-type door handles, a panoramic sunroof as well as a few Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) safety features as well.

5. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai will soon be launching a three-row version of the Creta to rival the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari as well as the next-gen Mahindra XUV500. As compared to the Creta, the three-row Alcazar is expected to get an updated front grille, flatter roof towards the back, an additional rear quarter, a redesigned C-pillar, a larger rear overhang and redesigned tail lamps.

Hyundai will likely be offering the Alcazar with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, just like the Creta. That being said, the Alcazar could be priced at a premium of about Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh over the five-seat Creta.