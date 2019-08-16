5 New Cars Launching Very Soon In India – Tata Altroz & 4 More

In spite of the slowdown in sales, things are fast heating up in the market with the soon-arriving five new cars including Kia Seltos and 2019 Hyundai Grand i10

Almost all car and bike manufacturers operating in the Indian market are reeling under the effect of the sales slowdown. However, this hasn’t dampened their spirits as their plans to launch new products have remained largely unaffected. There are at least 5 new cars that are slated to launch in the coming weeks. Let’s have a look at these upcoming vehicles in our list below –

1. Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos will launch on August 22 and go on to become the first model from Hyundai’s sister concern for India. The new SUV will be available with three engine options – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol.

The base petrol engine will be available with an optional CVT, while the diesel motor will be available with an optional 6-speed AT. The turbo-petrol engine will be available with a 7-speed DCT. The interior will be kitted out with many high-end features. The new model is expected to cost Rs 12-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Renault Triber

While the Triber is developed in a way that it appeals to the Indian consumers, it’s a global model that will launch in many other markets. The Triber is a sub-4-metre offering but offers 5+2 seating layout with 2 removable seats.

The boot space, with the last row of seats removed, is a stellar 652 litres. The Triber will be powered by a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre engine that is basically an updated version of the Kwid’s 1.0-litre motor. Prices are expected to start at roughly Rs 4.4 lakh (ex-showroom) and scheduled for the launch on 28th of this month.

3. All-new Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

India will become the first market to receive the third-generation Grand i10. The 2020 Hyundai Grand i10 will launch in India on August 20 as Grand i10 Nios (Nios means more) and will try to get the better of the Maruti Swift. It will be based on an updated version of the current car’s platform but should offer many new features and possibly better ride and handling dynamics.

It will even offer more standard safety features and higher crash safety standards. The new model will be powered by an updated version of the current version’s 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine.

The small car will even get an updated version of the 1.2-litre U2 CRDI diesel engine that powers the current car. The torque converter automatic transmission for the petrol engine will likely be replaced by a 5-speed Smart Auto AMT.

4. Maruti Suzuki XL6

Between the launch of the new Hyundai Grand i10 and the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, will launch the Maruti Ertiga based XL6 on August 21. The new model will be a more rugged version of the regular MPV and will have some SUV traits, like higher ride height and plastic cladding.

It will even have a more stylish bumper and a premium cabin. The new model will be available only with a 1.5-litre SHVS-equipped petrol engine and will be sold through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships of Maruti Suzuki with second-row captain seat layout.

5. Tata Altroz

Another highly anticipated model that will launch next month is the Tata Altroz, which is an upcoming Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 rival from the Indian auto giant. The Altroz will be available with a new petrol engine and will offer a modern design with a feature-laden cabin. It will also get automatic transmission options at a later date.

The Altroz will become the first production model to be based on the company’s ALFA modular platform.