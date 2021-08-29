5 New Cars Launching This September – MG Astor To Force Gurkha

In the month of September 2021, a host of new cars are waiting in the pipeline to enter the domestic market to capitalise on the positive sales momentum

In the month of September 2021, a number of new car models are waiting to enter the Indian market and here we have prepared the list of some of the important ones in the passenger car space. The Indian automotive industry has been on a path to recovery since the health crisis eased and the volumes in recent months have been a testament to it.

Manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia, Maruti Suzuki, MG, Volkswagen, Tata and others are gearing up to introduce their new products during this festive season and here we are only looking at the vehicles that are about to reach showrooms next month:

1. Volkswagen Tiguan:

Volkswagen’s India division will launch the Taigun on September 23 and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The former produces around 115 PS and 175 Nm while the latter kicks out 150 PS and 250 Nm. Both will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a different automatic unit on each ‘box will also be on offer.

It is the second product born out of the India 2.0 project and is underpinned by the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. It is expected to have an aggressive price range of around Rs. 10.5 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. New-gen Force Gurkha:

Force Motors will unleash the new generation Gurkha next month and it will act as a direct rival to the Mahindra Thar. It was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and gets a raft of visual updates and interior changes in its new avatar. Moreover, it will be powered by a 2.6-litre Mercedes-derived BSVI diesel engine producing around 90 hp and 260 Nm.

3. MG Astor Petrol:

The petrol version of the ZS, dubbed the Astor for India, will be packed with features upon arrival by the middle of September. It is expected to be powered by a 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The equipment list comprises segment-first Level 2 ADAS technology with safety and assistive features and a personalised AI assistant will also be available.

4. Kia Seltos X-Line:

In the early parts of next month, Kia will launch the Seltos X-Line as a commemoration of the Korean company’s local debut a couple of years ago. It gets an exclusive matte graphite colour scheme with piano black accents and glossy finishes with an interior boasting a new upholstery. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel or a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

5. Hyundai i20 N Line:

Upon arrival on September 2, the Hyundai i20 N Line will sit at the top of the range with an array of exterior and interior changes sticking by the brand’s WRC heritage along with a retuned suspension. It features a more aggressive exterior and contrast interior touches while the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged T-GDi petrol engine developing 120 PS and 172 Nm will be utilised. It is paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.